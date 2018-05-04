‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Monday, May 7: Liam Proposes To Hope & She Says ‘Yes’ To Becoming His Wife

After shattering Steffy's heart, Liam is free to make Hope's dreams come true.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, May 7, reveal that as far as Liam (Scott Clifton) is concerned, his marriage is finally over. On Friday, he told Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that they would raise their daughter together but it causes him too much pain to be her husband, according to She Knows Soaps recaps. It seems that Liam is not done with the fairer sex, despite having just left a marriage filled with deceit and lies. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, May 7, indicate that Liam will propose to Hope and that she will gladly accept his proposal, according to She Knows Soaps.

After leaving the cliff house, Liam will return to his cabin at the Logan estate. He will still be confused, angry, and hurt about everything that happened during that day. First, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) tells him that his father and his wife have been continuing their affair behind his back, and then he ended his relationship with Steffy forever. It is while he is still in this raw emotional state that Hope (Annika Noelle) enters. She is still under the impression that he went to make up with Steffy and that they will raise their daughter together, according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps.

Leaving a trail of broken hearts behind him, Liam makes a decision based on false information. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/cNUc5VNKkB #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/jNctW6DNwo — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 3, 2018

However, Liam will fill her in about Steffy supposedly seeing Bill (Don Diamont). Both he and Wyatt are still under the impression that Bill’s lies are the truth. He will tell Hope that he is done with his father and soon-to-be ex-wife’s lies. Hope doesn’t miss a beat and tells him that he deserves better. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, May 7 state that Liam will reassure Hope that he will file the annulment papers as soon as possible. Liam sings Hope’s praises and tells her that she is basically beyond reproach. It is while Liam is still on this emotional rollercoaster that he will propose to Hope, according to Soap Hub.

Bill gloats to Justin, then delights in having successfully manipulated Wyatt.

WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/plcMV3dEd2 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Ok6JVYrqCr — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 2, 2018

According to the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Liam will utter the words that Hope has been dying to hear for so long, “Marry me.” Hope accepts his proposals and they kiss. However, the question remains whether his proposal will still stand when he finds out about Bill’s deceit. Find out by watching Bold and the Beautiful during May sweeps, and check back here often for the latest spoilers, updates, and news.