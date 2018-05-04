Abby Lee Miller’s Health Is Reportedly Declining, ‘She May Not Make It,’ Per ‘Radar Online’

The announcement about Abby Lee Miller's fragile state comes just one day after the former "Dance Moms" star said she would sue the prison she was housed in.

Just one day after Abby Lee Miller announced that she would be suing the prison that housed her for failing to provide her with proper medical care, a new report has emerged that suggests that she may be dying from the cancer she’s trying to combat.

Radar Online is reporting that former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller isn’t responding well to chemotherapy for her non-Hodgkins lymphoma, and the doctors aren’t even sure she’s going to make it at this point.

The doctors have ordered a few tests, just to make sure, and are waiting for the results.

As an end result of this terrible diagnosis, Miller’s friends report that she “can’t stop crying.”

As was previously reported, Miller is filing a lawsuit against FCI Victorville Federal prison for denying her the necessary medical care required for her condition. No matter how many times she requested medical attention because she was in “constant pain,” Miller claimed that the prison guards “laughed it off” and accused her of being a “drama queen” so she wouldn’t have to spend time in prison.

Now, however, it’s been revealed that Miller was probably in the throes of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, and while nothing has been confirmed about her diagnosis, or whether it could have been treated in prison, the implication is that, had it been found sooner, it could have been treated sooner.

Abby Lee Miller has also confessed that she’s sorting out her business affairs, such as who gets what in her will.

Miller, who has never been married and has no children, says that she’s made a few friends in prison that she would “like to take care of” after she passes away, so she’s making provisions in her will for them.

Miller, who served a year and a day in Federal prison, pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June 2016. She was also sentenced to two years of supervised release after her prison stint was over.

Abby Lee Miller was released to a halfway house from FCI Victorville on March 27, 2018, and it was shortly thereafter that she was diagnosed with cancer.