‘Beetlejuice 2’ Release Date: 2018 Movie Poster Claims Micheal Keaton, Winona Ryder Cast In Sequel [Hoax]

A 'Beetlejuice 2' movie poster and a video trailer claiming a 2018 release date may just be a clever mock-up, but what are Tim Burton, Michael Keaton, and Winona Ryder really saying about a direct 'Beetlejuice' sequel?

The prospect of watching Beetlejuice 2 in movie theaters is on the collective brain of fans now that the 30th anniversary of Tim Burton’s original movie rolled around on March 30, 2018. There is fan art being created about the “Ghost with the most,” and many fans hope that Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder could return for a Beetlejuice sequel.

Thankfully, there really is hope that Warner Bros. will revive the franchise and it could be said that Keaton’s movie career has undergone a revival in recent years. Keaton starred in Birdman and Spotlight, both of which were best picture winners at the Oscars awards. The actor was even the main villain, the Vulture, in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Interestingly enough, both Burton and Keaton are working together on the 2019 Dumbo movie.

Perhaps in response to this great demand for a Beetlejuice sequel, many people on Facebook are now thinking a 2018 Beetlejuice 2 release date has been confirmed thanks to movie poster art that is making the rounds on social media thanks to a group called Horror Forever. It shows two Beetlejuice 2 movie posters featuring modern renditions of Keaton and Ryder. Some fans suggested that a better title for Beetlejuice 2 would be “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” so you can guess what a Beetlejuice 3 movie would be called.

The post has been shared over 139,000 times and the group obviously intended the post to go viral since they claim, “It’s showtime!” Google searches for news about Beetlejuice 2 apparently skyrocketed thanks to this Facebook post.

While the 2018 Beetlejuice 2 movie poster is an excellent mockup, anyone who looks up the text at the bottom should quickly realize that both posters were created by professional graphic designer Alex Murillo (check out his website for the high-resolution download of the Beetlejuice 2 posters). He’s been creating artwork for UFC since 2017 and was once the social media content creator for Bleacher Report.

However, Murillo did not create these posters to perpetuate a hoax. He actually first made the art back in August, 2016, as a tribute to the series when the Beetlejuice 2 movie was thought to be confirmed to be in pre-production with director Tim Burton back at the helm. In March of 2016, Entertainment Weekly had reported that this early “information was based on fabricated comments from the director” but that didn’t stop Murillo.

“With all the buzz around this film now after I created these fan-made movie posters,” Murillo said.

This type of buzz probably helped jumpstart the film project, since 2017 reports do indicate that Beetlejuice 2 is real. Another source of inspiration for the artist was Winona Ryder’s 2015 interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where she also confirmed that the Beetlejuice 2 release date will eventually happen.

So, yes, the Tim Burton Beetlejuice 2 movie posters do have a basis in fact. The only problem is that no one knows exactly when the Beetlejuice 2 release date will be. The last major news update came from Deadline in October, 2017. The project is apparently stuck in pre-production since a screenplay was written only to have a new one be commissioned by Warner Bros.

Mike Vukadinovich will be rewriting the Beetlejuice 2 script and he’s known for writing Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Marvel’s Runaways, and the SciFi film Rememory, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017. It was also revealed that Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg from KatzSmith Productions are producing the film. It’s stated that both Keaton and Burton “have been excited at the thought of collaborating” on a Beetlejuice sequel.

Otherwise, the Beetlejuice 2 release date is up in the air, but it certainly seems like it won’t be in 2018 and perhaps even 2019 is a stretch. It’s uncertain if Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are under contract yet, although it’s possible they could be available for filming soon enough. As of May of 2018, the 2019 Dumbo movie is now in post-production, which frees up Keaton to play Beetlejuice again, but Ryder just started working on the filming of Stranger Things Season 3, which is set to release in the fall of 2018 on Netflix.

Meanwhile, fans who are tired of waiting in line with a ticket numbering in the thousands can jump to watching this fan-made 2018 Beetlejuice 2 trailer that was released as a tribute to the 1988 movie.