Roseanne Tweets Dig At Stormy Daniels, Chrissy Teigen Battles Back Against ABC Star And Avid Trump Supporter

A wild Twitter war has broken out as celebrities like Roseanne Barr, Chrissy Teigen, and Patricia Arquette jump into Twitter thread connected to Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who's allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump.

Stormy Daniels has essentially become a household name now due to the allegations she has made regarding an affair she says she had with President Donald Trump. Daniels tends to be very active on Twitter and she’s made it clear that she’s not one to take things personally or cower when people try to criticize or embarrass her for her career. A recent post prompted a dig from ABC’s Roseanne star Roseanne Barr, and the comedian’s post was raunchy enough to draw in a couple of other celebrities: Chrissy Teigen and Patricia Arquette.

This latest Twitter-based social media war started when Stormy Daniels replied to a now-deleted tweet from someone on the site. It looks like the account where the post originated is now suspended, but it’s clear from Daniels’ reply that it was a tweet that said something about Stormy and jogging, perhaps in connection with the size of her chest.

Daniels never shies away from calling out critics on Twitter and she embraced the opportunity this time as well. She asked the poster if they had seen these particular assets of hers, adding that due to their size, she doesn’t jog anywhere. Stormy then said she’d just sit where she was, sipping coffee and talking smack.

Stormy’s post garnered more than 15,000 likes quite quickly, and many Twitter users pounced on the tweet to add their thoughts. At one point, actress Patricia Arquette jumped in with a reply adding in her thoughts. In response to someone seemingly noting that Daniels doesn’t represent “classy women,” Arquette noted that this must mean that President Donald Trump represents classless men, given the allegations that he previously had sex with Stormy shortly after his wife Melania Trump gave birth to their son Barron.

It looks like that’s all it took for actress and comedian Roseanne Barr to add her own thoughts and things took a definite “not safe for work” turn at this point. The star of ABC’s Roseanne reboot jumped in and tweeted about what types of sex scenes Daniels is supposedly known for in the adult film industry, and she didn’t hesitate to use some vulgar phrasing.

Daniels fired back, telling Roseanne that her allegation was incorrect. She quipped that her being known for what Barr alleged is like Roseanne being known for her beautiful rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” from years ago. As many will remember, Roseanne’s performance of the song in July 1990 at San Diego’s Jack Murphy Stadium did not resonate with much of anybody as a beautiful rendition.

As the Twitter storm escalated, Chrissy Teigen shared a post that likely resonated with many others on Twitter. She asked if those at ABC implode when Roseanne tweets, thinking that they must. Teigen certainly isn’t the first or only person to question how ABC feels about these types of tweets, given how controversial Roseanne’s posts often are.

Though it would have been easy for Teigen to continue tweeting within the wild thread, so far, it looks like she’s biting her tongue. Many would say that Teigen does bring up a valid point, as ABC and its owner Disney typically strive to keep a pretty clean image. The Roseanne reboot has done fairly well in the ratings, but the show’s main star isn’t slowing down with her social media posts that oftentimes go against that family-oriented network image.

As for Stormy, she didn’t let Roseanne’s tweet bother her and she takes everybody else’s posts in stride too. As Daniels noted to one critic, Roseanne tried to use the adult film star’s job as a reason to discredit her. However, she continued, one’s “(Consensual) sexual choices does NOT make someone less of a human.” That post garnered more than 7,000 likes in just a few hours and she’s making it clear that she’s going to continue to stand up for herself and be proud of who she is.

Given the headlines this week revolving around Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump, his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, and new lawyer Rudy Giuliani, along with the mixed stories about the payment made to Stormy before the election, it doesn’t look like Daniels be fading from the headlines anytime soon. As for ABC’s Roseanne revival, that has already been renewed for a second season, although many people wonder if the network will continue to embrace the show and outspoken star Roseanne Barr if these types of social media posts continue.