Kanye West Gets Banned From Detroit Radio Station

Music from Kanye West will longer be heard on R&B station The Bounce.

Kanye West is being banned from one Detroit radio station. Hip-hop and R&B station 105.1 The Bounce announced yesterday the controversial rapper’s music would no longer be played.

Annoyed by West’s recent comments about slavery and endorsement of President Trump, on-air DJs BIGG and Shay Shay refused to play any of the hip-hop icon’s music on their hour-long Thursday show. As the show aired, BIGG and Shay Shay encouraged listeners to call in and demand the station ban Kanye West’s music entirely.

Per a report from the Detroit News, the calls seemingly worked as West’s music is longer being played at all on The Bounce. Program director John Candelaria approved the ban stationwide.

The response to the DJs’ proposal to ban West was tremendous.

“In my 20-year radio career, this is one of the largest responses I’ve ever seen; the largest reaction on The Bounce, too,” said BIGG. “It’s very overwhelming right now. I’m just trying to keep up.”

According to a report from The Hill, the DJs took to Facebook and asserted West “has gone too far” this time.

“We are over it. We don’t want to hear Kanye’s music, we don’t want to play Kanye on our show, we don’t want to talk about Kanye anymore,” said BIGG and Shay Shay via a Facebook live video. “So we are taking a stand and we aren’t playing his music anymore; we just are refusing to give him a platform.”

Comments from Kanye West on Twitter and a recent television interview have ignited a fire of criticism against the infamous rapper. Earlier this week, West insinuated slavery was a choice, and civil rights leaders like Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. are no longer relevant during a rant on TMZ Live.

Kanye West has taken a lot of heat lately from fans for his support of President Trump. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Kanye West is also a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, creating a significant rift between him and many of his fans. The rapper recently posted several pictures on social media wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat as well as releasing a song that defends his support of Trump.

On Twitter, #MuteKAnye and #BanKanyeWest are quickly spreading as people separate themselves from everything related to West.

How do we get @kanyewest removed from all the streaming services?!?! He won't know how WRONG he is until he feels it and no one listens to him!!! @TIDAL @AppleMusic @Spotify @youtubemusic @pandoramusic #BanKanyeWest #MuteKanye — Shawnda Bland (@ShawndaBland) May 1, 2018

Stop buying his shoes, stop streaming his music, stop going to his concerts…he is out of touch with reality and the millions of fans that have supported him! It’s time for his peers to do the same #BlackoutKanyeWest #MuteKanye — April Snow (@Atlkutiepie35) May 1, 2018

So far, the ban of Kanye West’s music is only one radio station in Detroit, yet the movement may have some momentum. This morning, New York station Hot 97 sent out a tweet that read, “The Kanye boycott has begun.”