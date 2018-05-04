Wendy Williams Slams Meghan Markle As An ‘Opportunist,’ Claims She’s ‘Up To Something’

Wendy suggested Meghan is a "social climber."

Wendy Williams isn’t holding back when it comes to making her feelings about Meghan Markle very clear ahead of the actress’s royal wedding with Prince Harry on May 19. Per a report by Hollywood Life, Williams slammed the royal-to-be on her daily talk show on May 4, even claiming that she believes Meghan is “up to something” as she prepares to marry the British Prince later this month.

The site is claiming that Wendy seriously went in on Meghan while discussing the upcoming wedding this week, as she suggested that the star is a social climber as well as being an “opportunist.”

“Don’t call me a hater, but I feel like there’s a lot of opportunist in Megan Markle… I didn’t even think they’d make it to the alter,” Wendy said on The Wendy Williams Show just two weeks before the couple are set to tie the knot in London.

She then added that she at first didn’t think the wedding would go ahead because she “figured something would go awry regarding [Meghan]” before adding that she thought there may be an issue between the couple “perhaps [in a] social climbing, opportunistic way.”

Williams then continued to call out the former Suits actress by seemingly accusing her of having some kind of agenda by marrying Prince Harry and joining the British royal family.

Tim Rooke - Pool / Getty Images

“I think she’s up to something,” Wendy told her audience, who she refers to as her co-hosts, of the bride-to-be. “The trouble is probably starting now while planning the wedding,” she added.

Williams then continued to call out Markle on her popular talk show, appearing to suggest that she doesn’t think her and Harry’s marriage will last once the former actress gets a real taste of royal life once she’s officially Harry’s wife following their May 19 wedding.

“Look, it’s cute to be engaged to a royal but once you settle in a relationship and realize what you really have to do to be royal…” Wendy said during the May 4 episode, per Hollywood Life. “If you’re a 35-year-old woman who’s been married before, a Hollywood actress… This Megan is coming in as a divorcee.”

But while Williams’ latest remarks on The Wendy Williams Show were pretty scathing, this certainly isn’t the first time the daytime talk show host has spoken about Meghan, and not exactly in the best light.

Back in February, Independent reported that Wendy referred to Meghan as being a “random princess” on another episode of her daily series, as well as once again claiming that she believes her to be an “opportunist.”

The site reported that Williams told her audience at the time that Markle had allegedly once applied for a job at The Wendy Williams Show studio in New York City, as she joked that she and her staff have her DNA in the building.

Wendy then added of the engaged actress earlier this year, “she’s a bit of a wild card, you know, because she goes from being the Deal or No Deal girl, so this is a girl looking for game.”

Per The Mirror, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in London, England, on May 19.