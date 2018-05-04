Kanye West, Scott Disick Have ‘Bonded’ Over Addiction Issues, Source Tells ‘Radar’

Kanye West and Scott Disick have been supporting each other through tough times.

Kanye West has found a new support system. The rapper, 40, recently admitted to being “drugged out” after a 2016 liposuction procedure and is now leaning on Scott Disick for support after the surprising drug confession.

According to a May 4 report by Radar Online, Kanye West and Scott Disick have grown very close as they’ve bonded over their shared drug-related issues. Sources tell the website that Kim Kardashian’s husband and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend have formed a new supportive relationship based on the things they have dealt with in their lives.

The insider goes on to add that while fans don’t see Kanye West and Scott Disick out in public together, the two are actually “closer than people think,” and that they have been keeping in touch recently.

As many fans already know, Scott Disick’s party lifestyle led to the end of his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. Last year, Disick, who is the father of Kardashian’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, was rushed to the hospital after suffering from a breakdown. Scott, 34, has been in and out of rehab several times over the past 10 years. Disick most recently headed to rehab in late 2016 after Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, was forced to fight for his life after collapsing in a Las Vegas brothel.

Party of 5 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 23, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

Meanwhile, private legal documents from 2017 reveal that Kanye West had allegedly been taking drugs, including Percocet, and the rapper reportedly admitted that he needs to get off “bad drugs.” Around the same time, Kanye was hospitalized for a breakdown, which many fans speculated could be caused by drug-related issues.

Insiders are now claiming that Kanye West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, is desperate to keep the drug talk to a minimum. Kim was allegedly trying to keep the shocking drug rumors a secret, but Kanye decided to speak out during one of his latest public addresses.

Kim Kardashian is said to be embarrassed by Kanye West speaking out about his drug addiction. Sources claim that Kim knows everything but that she and her family have gone to great lengths to hide it from the public, and it has reportedly “been a struggle” for the reality star to deal with.