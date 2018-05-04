Demi Lovato Has Trouble Sleeping & Walking, Fractured Foot On Indonesian Island

It's unclear whether this injury could jeopardize the future of her 'Tell Me You Love Me' tour.

Demi Lovato fractured her foot while on vacation in Bali. The “Confident” singer revealed the injury to her fans in a tweet posted on May 3.

“Guess who fractured her foot walking down the stairs in Bali,” Lovato wrote. She ended the tweet with a raised hand emoji.

As Perez Hilton notes, Demi is currently on a break from between two legs of her Tell Me You Love Me world tour. She’s booked to start the second part of her tour dates at the end of May, starting with a concert in Northern Ireland. The tour began on February 26 and during the North American leg, Lovato traveled to cities like Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Miami, and Toronto among others.

Earlier on Thursday, Demi divulged that she had been having trouble sleeping because she was “on the other side of the world.” It’s unclear whether sleep deprivation had anything to do with her fractured foot. It’s also unclear how the injury will affect the rest of her tour, People Magazine reports. People contacted her rep for comment but they didn’t offer any additional details about the future of her next string of concerts.

The tour is named for Lovato’s sixth studio album which she released last year. But if she ends up canceling tour dates fans might be appeased by the fact that she’ll be featured on new music by Christina Aguilera. As People notes, Demi recently revealed via her Instagram that she will be singing alongside Christina on a song called, “Fall In Line.”

Guess who fractured her foot walking down the stairs in Bali. ????????‍♀️ — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 3, 2018

Can’t sleep because I’ve been on the other side of the world all week. Help. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 3, 2018

As The Blast reports, before the news of her broken foot, Demi was in the news for seemingly clapping back at a longtime friend of hers. According to The Blast, the dispute reportedly stemmed from Demi’s failure to attend the friend’s birthday party.

On Thursday, Lovato tweeted that she wanted an unnamed person to “stop existing” in her life and to stop “shading” her publicly for attention from the “Lovatics.”

Do me a favor, stop existing in my life and then stop trying to get attention by publicly shading me knowing the reaction you’ll get from my fans — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 3, 2018

The friend in question is named Marissa Callahan. Lovato’s fans found tweets in which she seemed to “shame” Demi for her non-attendance at the birthday party and took screenshots. Demi shared her apparent final words on the situation in a tweet which said, “F*ck me over and you stop existing in my life.”