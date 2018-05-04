Elizabeth Hurley Shares New Bikini Photos Showing Off Her Tight Body, Earns Praise For Age-Defying Physique

The 52-year-old has gained quite a following on Instagram, where she shares some skin-baring pictures.

Elizabeth Hurley is earning some big praise for her latest bikini photos, which show off the 52-year-old’s age-defying physique.

Hurley has amassed quite a big following on Instagram and is earning a lot of buzz for the skimpy photos she shares, which show off her very fit body. She shared the latest one this week, showing her lounging in the sand while wearing a black print bikini.

Elizabeth Hurley’s bikini photo quickly went viral, garnering more than 50,000 likes in just a day as well as some praise from her followers. Thousands of people commented on how good she continues to look, even after decades in the spotlight. The U.K.’s Express also picked up on the photo, praising Hurley’s “phenomenal physique” and “enviably toned midriff.”

But getting a body like that — especially at the age of 52 — isn’t easy for Hurley. In an interview last year with The Cut, the actress said she doesn’t have a specific workout routine, but is active every day. She takes her dogs for a walk, goes through Pilates routines, and generally keeps as active as possible within her already busy schedule.

Hurley also sacrifices some of her comfort to stay looking young. Instead of starting her day with coffee — or tea, like a proper woman from Basingstoke, England, might — she has a piping hot cup of water with apple cider vinegar to help stay fit.

“It tastes disgusting. I can’t face it every day, so I’ll put it in my hot water maybe every other day,” Hurley said. “It’s good for your metabolism.”

There is also a good bit of luck involved, Elizabeth Hurley shared. She told The Cut that she has always had access to top beauty products, and stays away from vices that could age her.

“People often ask me how you can look good as you age, and for me it’s a couple of things. You need to look after your skin, that’s important,” she said. “I feel very blessed because I’ve worked with the Estée Lauder companies for 22 years, so I have great products. You also have to look after your health. You can’t look good if you’re not healthy, and diet plays a big part. You can’t smoke and have too much alcohol. We all get hard knocks in life, but it’s important to stay positive and stay engaged, and not be angry. Anger doesn’t seem to go hand in hand with wellness.”

Th

It has definitely paid off for Elizabeth Hurley, as her bikini photos seem to demonstrate. More of her skin-baring bikini photos can be seen here.