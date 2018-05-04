Carrie Underwood Breaks Down And Cries In Emotional First Video After Fall

Carrie isn't hiding her emotions in her new music video.

Carrie Underwood is getting emotional in her first official music video since a fall that left her with 40 to 50 stitches in her face. As reported by Sounds Like Nashville, Underwood breaks down in tears in the new music video for her brand new single “Cry Pretty,” which she teased on Instagram this week.

The country star posted a sneak peek at the official music video for her new song – the lead single from her album of the same name, which is due out on September 14 – on social media on May 3, which shows tears streaming down her face in one scene.

The short clip appeared to suggest that the music video for “Cry Pretty” may show the dark side of fame, as Underwood can be seen performing on stage in front of her fans before then crying in the shower in a sad moment away from the spotlight.

Black mascara tears then stream down Carrie’s face in another scene featured in the music video teaser as the mom of one looks sad while staring into the camera, which matches the lyrics in the song, “When all your mascara is going to waste.”

Underwood didn’t reveal exactly when fans can expect to see the full music video while sharing the teaser this week, only captioning the video posted on her various social media pages, “Coming soon… #CryPretty.”

Coming soon… #CryPretty A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 3, 2018 at 5:13pm PDT

Though it’s not yet clear if the official music video was directly inspired by Underwood’s personal life over the past few months, Carrie did tell fans earlier this year that the track – which she co-wrote – is somewhat inspired by her life after she spent the last several months recovering from a fall which saw her break her wrist and get multiple stitches in her face after busting open her lip.

Per E! News, Underwood recently wrote in a post shared on her official blog that “Cry Pretty” touched a lot on the emotions she’s been feeling in the wake of her fall.

Carrie revealed that she fell outside her home on some steps in November 2017 just days after she and fellow country star Brad Paisley co-hosted the prestigious CMA Awards together for the tenth consecutive time.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life,” Carrie said of the song in April.

Adding that the single is very “real,” the American Idol winner revealed that the emotional lyrics “refer to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, after staying under the radar for around five months before returning to the music world with “Cry Pretty,” Underwood opened up about the nasty fall in various radio interviews last month.

Carrie also recently showed off a scar above her lip leading to her nose after explaining that most of the damage was done to her mouth as she also busted her lip.