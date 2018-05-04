Meghan Markle Couldn’t Choose Just One Friend, Forgoes Maid Of Honor

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's fiance, has chosen to forgo having a Maid of Honor in her wedding. Her group of friends is too important to her.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a mutual friend to thank for their upcoming nuptials. The pair met on a blind date in July 2016. Both Meghan and Harry admit to knowing nothing about each other before they met.

After months of speculation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally announced their engagement on November 27, 2017. Since that time, America has been watching in anticipation as the United Kingdom plans for another royal wedding. As their wedding draws near, those following the couple are curious about the bridal details.

In a most surprising turn of events, Meghan Markle has decided not to have a Maid of Honor standing next to her at the altar. The traditional wedding set-up has been passed on by Meghan and replaced with a friendlier option.

An announcement was recently made to the press by Jason Knauf, communications secretary to Prince Harry. The statement released by Kensington Palace stated the following about Meghan’s decision to not have a Maid of Honor when she marries her prince.

“She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another. All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She’s very happy to have their support.”

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

E! News, reported that, although specific details regarding Meghan Markle’s bridal party has not yet been released, several of Meghan’s close friends have been assisting with every detail. She has had support from numerous women throughout the past few months. Those same women will surely be part of Meghan and Harry’s special day.

A close friend of the bride to be, Priyanka Chopra from the hit show Quantico, will be there to witness the royal couple take their vows. When asked about her trip to the royal wedding, Chopra stated that she has known Meghan for a number of years and she is happy to be supporting her through this milestone in her life.

In an interview for the Jenny McCarthy show, Priyanka Chopra told of Meghan Markle’s leadership qualities when she stated, “I think she was born to be a global influencer and this has given her the opportunity to do that. I really feel like that’s what she was born to do and I hope this gives her the opportunity do that.”

According to Us Weekly, the Queen is “fully supportive” and another source revealed that the Queen is “delighted to see Harry in a loving relationship.” As reported by CNN, Meghan Markle will spend the night before the wedding in an undisclosed location. Meghan’s mother will assist her with final details before the royal ceremony at Windsor Castle before her father walks her down the aisle.