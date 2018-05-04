Jessica Biel Flashes Flat Abs, Ripped Arms: Paleo-Style Diet And Weightlifting Workouts Keep Her Fit

Jessica Biel showcased her flat abs and ripped arms in Instagram photos where she posed in workout gear. In one photo, Biel sported black tights topped with a flowery exercise bra inside a gym.

In other Instagram snapshots, Biel dons what appears to be yoga pants and a sports bra that accentuate her fat-free abs and toned physique. Biel is a longtime fitness fanatic who lifts weights, does yoga workouts, cardio exercise, Pilates, and CrossFit to maintain her hot bikini body.

In recent years, Jessica has gotten leaner, thanks to a low-carb Paleo-inspired diet. While the Paleo diet accelerated her post-baby weight loss, Biel said she follows the gluten and dairy free diet because it makes her feel good.

“I just feel better when I don’t have gluten or wheat or dairy,” Biel told the Los Angeles Times. “My digestion is better, I feel better. I have more energy. I just try to eat really healthy. Of course, I have cheat days and will go out and have cookies and pizza.”

When Biel gave birth to son Silas in 2015, she lost the baby weight in record time by following a Paleo-style diet that limits processed foods and emphasizes high-quality proteins such as grass-fed beef, salmon, eggs, and healthy fats such as butter, coconut oil, and olive oil.

“I back and forth between yoga and circuit training,” Biel said.

“I’ve always been physical,” said Biel, who’s married to singer Justin Timberlake. “I have no concept of what life is like without physical activity.”

Jessica Biel used to be a more muscular and buff, but has gotten leaner in recent years. She looks great either way.

Gymspiration of the day: my #1 lady-crush, #JessicaBiel. A pic of her in a bikini got me started on my gym addiction pic.twitter.com/eswnOvmK — The Body High (@thebodyhigh) March 7, 2012

Another celebrity who credits a low-carb diet, weightlifting, and cardio exercise for her sizzling bikini body is pop princess Britney Spears.

As the Inquisitr has reported, Britney recently flaunted her sensational bikini body as she prepares to launch her own lifestyle brand.