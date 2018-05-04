Meghan Markle Will Have Her Father Walk Her Down The Aisle, Per ‘Radar Online’

Meghan Markle, who is set to marry Prince Harry, will be walked down the aisle by her 'reclusive' father.

If nothing else, Meghan Markle has a family that loves to stay in the news, and not necessarily for all the right reasons.

This bit of news, however, is a welcome one, as it’s just been confirmed that Meghan’s “reclusive” father, Thomas Markle, will be walking her down the aisle when she weds Prince Harry on May 19, 2018.

According to Radar Online, an official statement from Kensington Palace confirms that Meghan Markle will, in fact, be walked down the aisle by her father.

This bit of news comes shortly after it was confirmed that her half-brother took to the gossip rags to trash his half-sister in an “open letter” to Prince Harry. In this open letter, Markle was called a “phony” and was said to be “the biggest disgrace” to the Royal Family in history.

However, it seems not all of Meghan Markle’s family members have an acrimonious relationship with the princess-to-be. Thomas Markle will be attending the Royal Wedding with his ex-wife, and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, and they will be arriving in the U.K. on the week of the wedding.

Prince Harry’s personal press secretary confirmed that the reason for their early arrival is so the Royal Family can spend time with him. This will mark the first time that The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet Meghan Markle’s father.

This will also be the first time that Prince Harry will meet his fiancee’s father, although he’s already met her mother.

Prince Harry has, however, spoken to Meghan’s father over the phone, and Thomas has allegedly described the younger Windsor brother as “a great guy.”

In just over two weeks’ time, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry at Windsor – the sixteenth Royal Wedding to take place at the castle since 1863. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/7xiRIa7eMy — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 4, 2018

And though the ceremony will be open to the public, the actual wedding party will be “intimate,” per a Royal insider.

The carriage is one of five Ascot Landaus in the Royal Mews. The carriages are used in official and ceremonial state events, such as Coronations, Royal Weddings and State Visits. pic.twitter.com/GxckiNyCLu — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2018

Prince Harry also confirmed that, in addition to Meghan Markle’s family being at the royal wedding, the late Princess Diana’s family will also be involved with the wedding. All three siblings of Diana, Princess of Wales will be in attendance, and Lady Jane Fellowes will give the reading.