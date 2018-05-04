Parker's mini fashonistas joined her at the NYC Ballet Gala

Sarah Jessica Parker made a rare appearance with her daughters, eight-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha at a Gala for the New York City Ballet. The fraternal twins held hands with their mother and were kitted out from head to toe in spring finery. Sarah Jessica Parker is often seen on the red carpet but rarely with her twin girls or her older son, James Wilkie Broderick.

Sarah Jessica Parker Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Twin Daughters

Both Marion and Tabitha Broderick wore floral dresses accessorized with purses and white Mary Janes with floral embellishment, reported the Daily Mail. The “mini fashionistas” didn’t miss a trick as both carried matching floral cardigans as they walked the New York City Ballet red carpet with actress and shoe designer Sarah Jessica Parker.

Parker, who serves on the New York City Ballet’s 2018 Spring Gala Honorary Committee helps to pull the event together each year for fundraising. Sarah Jessica Parker wore a white crepe dress with sheer sleeves and a Peter Pan collar and white ribbon trim. For the event, Parker wore her hair in a tight ballet bun on top of her head. Sarah Jessica Parker has been a longtime supporter of the NYC Ballet and the NYC arts in general.

Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrated A Rare Girls Night Out With Her Twins

Sarah Jessica Parker generally keeps her children out of the spotlight, but for the NYC Ballet Gala, she even posted photos of their shoes together on her Instagram account, says Vanity Fair.

“Shoes moving toward @nycballet Spring gala. With my gals.”

In a rare interview about her twins, Parker said they are very different people with their own distinctive likes and dislikes.

“They have different interests. They’re really devoted to each other, but they’ll also say, ‘I need time away from her. Tabitha can play by herself for hours. Loretta always needs to be checking in. They go to different schools. That’s Tabitha’s idea.”

Last year, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick made a rare red carpet appearance with the whole family including Marion, Tabitha, and James Wilkie at the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory after party on Broadway.

SJP Makes A Rare Effort To Keep Her Children’s Lives Private

Sarah Jessica Parker is most often spotted with Marion and Tabitha on their regular walk to school in NYC. Parker and the Broderick twins blend in like just another set of parents and children making the hike to school, other than the fact that the paparazzi are usually in tow.