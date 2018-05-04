Christina Aguilera Unlikely To Return To ‘The Voice’

Fans may be disappointed to hear that Aguilera will most likely not take a seat on the famed red coach's chair in the future.

For six seasons, Christina Aguilera served as a coach on the hit show The Voice. But in a new interview with Billboard, the 37-year-old didn’t have the nicest things to say about her time on the show.

As most fans know, Aguilera served as a coach in Season 1 and then again from 2011-2016. In the tell-all interview with Billboard, the singer confessed that the show ended up being something that she believes she “didn’t sign up for” in Season 1.

“You realize it’s not about music. It’s about making good TV moments and massaging a story.”

Aguilera also dished that she felt restricted during her time on the show, noting that she was “longing for freedom.” After filming shows, Aguilera shares that she would take off her makeup and blast music to try and snap herself out of the “tv mode.”

“I didn’t get into this business to be a television show host and to be given all these [rules],” Christina told the publication.

She also dished that as a female, she would have loved to express herself through her clothing and makeup but on TV, she was restricted on the things that she was able to wear and was even limited on the things that she was allowed to say.

When Billboard asked Aguilera about the possibility of returning to The Voice as a coach in the future, Aguilera said that she would prefer to discuss “positive things,” noting that she is more excited about her music career than she has been in years.

As of late, Aguilera has been busy promoting her new album on her Instagram page. People reports that the album, titled Liberation, is Christina’s first album in six years. On a video posted on her Instagram page Wednesday, Aguilera told fans that she needed the album to be perfect before releasing it to the public. Now, she feels it’s the right time to share her new music with fans.

The 37-year-old has already dropped her new single, “Accelerate” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz but the entire album will be released on June 15. Variety shares that the album includes a lot of big names, including Kanye West, who produced a song and Demi Lovato, who sings a duet with Aguilera on one of the tracks.

As fans can see on her social media page, Aguilera is promoting a new makeup-free look to go along with her upcoming album. It will be interesting to take a listen to Aguilera’s latest project.