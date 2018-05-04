‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday, May 7: Sharon Crosses A Line And Hilary Confesses

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, May 7, show extreme desperation reigns supreme in Genoa City, and that could lead to some residents making shocking choices with long-lasting consequences.

With Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) neverending quest to learn the truth and find J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) to make him pay for mistreating his family, Sharon (Sharon Case) makes a desperate choice. Her guilt at keeping the J.T. secret is eating her alive, and she cannot take it anymore.

What’s a woman to do when she can’t take the heat? Well, Sharon certainly doesn’t get out of the kitchen. In fact, she ratchets up the heat and chooses to distract Nick from his vengeful mission using seduction and sex.

That’s right, Nick and Sharon give into the building tension and end up falling into bed together, but will their newly consummated relationship last this time? It could be destined for failure because when Nick learns the truth, he might not be able to forgive Sharon for keeping it from him, and once the truth comes out, he might see her ploy for what it is — a desperate distraction rather than real feelings.

Speaking of distractions, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) works to keep a massive lie of her own a secret. However, Devon (Bryton James), determined to do what’s right by her and his baby, shows up at her appointment. Unfortunately, he doesn’t know that Hilary isn’t actually pregnant with his child.

RT if you want this family reunited. ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/BlrknFDZSK — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 2, 2018

Now, what will Hilary do? Will she somehow find a way to get rid of Devon before he learns the devastating truth? Or, will she confess the truth to him and throw herself on his mercy in hopes that he will somehow be willing to try again for another baby with her? She Knows Soaps reports Hilary makes a big confession. Would she come clean to Devon, or will she confess to somebody else and gain a partner in crime for her scheming?

Finally, Victor (Eric Breaden) tests Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) loyalty. No doubt, Kyle proves he’s loyal enough for Victor’s plans, and ultimately, together the two will try to bring down Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). While hell typically hath no fury like a woman scorned, just wait until Genoa City sees what happens when Jack is scorned once again. He already went off the rails so severely after Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Billy’s (Jason Thompson) affair, some people wondered if he was Marco again. Well, this time his fury will know no limits.