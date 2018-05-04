Kendall Jenner Rocks Hot Bikini Body: Her Low-Carb Diet And Exercise Tips

Kendall Jenner spotlighted her supermodel bikini body in an Instagram selfie on May 3 (photo below). In the cheeky snapshot, Kendall sported a black bra and underwear while enjoying tea on a Manhattan rooftop with curlers in her hair.

“Heat wave,” Jenner wrote in the caption, referencing the balmy, 91-degree weather in New York City that day. The leggy 5-foot-10 Victoria’s Secret model looked effortlessly glamorous in the photo.

While Kendall is naturally skinny, she makes an effort to follow a low-carb diet and exercise regularly, especially before important photo shoots and fashion shows. Jenner amps up her workouts before she walks the runway of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“I don’t cook that much besides my standard eggs, avocado, and toast breakfast,” Kim Kardashian’s sister revealed on her app. While Kendall loves high-carb foods like pizza and pasta, her diet is usually organic and low-carb when she needs to get lean for a lingerie or bikini photo shoot.

Kendall also drinks plenty of water every day, which keeps her hydrated and helps to ease bloating.

Unlike her fitness-fanatic older sister Khloe Kardashian, Kendall doesn’t like to exercise, but does work out before Fashion Week and key events.

“I worked out so hard for [the Victoria’s Secret show] every single day — sometimes twice. I’d go to my trainer, then I’d go for a run a couple hours later.”

heat wave A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 3, 2018 at 4:44pm PDT

Jenner’s beauty secrets includes getting enough sleep, which is hard sometimes because she travels so much.

“My beauty secret for fashion week is just getting a good amount of sleep,” said Kendall. “I feel like I at least need about seven hours, eight hours of sleep to function.”

keeping my feelings low key A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 21, 2018 at 4:56pm PDT

While Kendall is model-skinny, she also has curves, as this mango-bikini photo proves.

peaches and the mangos A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:03am PST

Kendall Jenner posted a tasteful nude photo on Instagram, to the delight of her legion of fans.

@sashasamsonova A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 25, 2018 at 9:46am PST

Unlike her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, Kendall is known for being a natural beauty who does not rely on lip injections, Botox, liposuction, or plastic surgery to enhance her wholesome good looks.

???????? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

As the Inquisitr has reported, Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner raised eyebrows for claiming she has never had plastic surgery (other than lip injections, which are cosmetic enhancements, not surgery).

But plastic surgeons insist otherwise, saying Kylie’s dramatic before-and-after photos suggest she has gone under the knife.