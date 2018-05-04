Stassi Schroeder’s New Boyfriend Beau Will Likely Appear On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7, Reports ‘Bustle’

Stassi Schroeder's new man isn't like her last boyfriend.

Stassi Schroeder’s last boyfriend, Patrick Meagher, refused to appear on Vanderpump Rules for the first three years of their relationship. Luckily, her new boyfriend isn’t quite so guarded.

According to a new report from Bustle, Beau Clark is “no Patrick” when it comes to what he’s willing to share and noted that there is a “far better chance” he’ll be ready for his close up as soon as production begins on the seventh season of the Bravo TV reality show in the coming weeks.

Although there has been no filming start date confirmed, the cast typically begins production on new seasons in May of every year around the time of Scheana Marie’s May 7 birthday. As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, the debut episode of Season 6 actually featured the cast attending Scheana Marie’s 32nd birthday in Los Angeles.

Bustle also pointed out that Clark’s appearance of Vanderpump Rules is quite likely due to the fact that he is already a part of the group. As they explained, it was actually Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney who set Schroeder up with Clark. The ladies have known Clark for some time and attempted to hook him up with Schroeder during one of her many breakups from Meagher years ago. Then, when the on-and-off couple finally split last August, they successfully put their matchmaking skills to work.

At the end of last month, Stassi Schroeder appeared on The Daily Dish‘s podcast, where she was asked if her new man would have an issue with exposing their relationship on Vanderpump Rules. In turn, she revealed that Beau Clark doesn’t have any issues at all.

Although Schroeder didn’t come right out and say whether or not Clark would be open to filming scenes for the show alongside her, it’s hard to think he’d be against it. After all, he’s had no problem appearing on Schroeder’s social media pages and sharing images of her on his own accounts.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, don't miss the first installment of the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion special, which airs this Monday, May 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.