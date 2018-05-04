WWE Rumors: Hulk Hogan’s Return To Ring Almost Finalized As He Makes Amends For Racially Charges Comments

The WWE has been pushing for his return, especially as Hogan makes amends for past racially charged comments.

The rumors of Hulk Hogan’s return to the WWE appear to be coming true — and possibly very soon.

There have long been reports that the wrestling legend returning to the WWE, and now it appears that is closer than ever. TMZ Sports reported that negotiations between Hulk and the WWE are moving along quickly, with plans already underway to bring him back into the ring. The process has been helped by Hogan’s willingness to take ownership of the past racially charged comments that led to his 2015 departure, the report noted.

As TMZ Sports reported, the outside demand for a return to Hulkamania has also helped push the negotiations. The report noted that the WWE planned an event in Saudi Arabia, and members of that country’s royal family requested Hulk Hogan to take part. The WWE wasn’t able to get him in the fold, but the request reportedly pushed the WWE to bring him back.

The rumors grew even more after Hulk Hogan appeared in the Andre the Giant documentary, though at the time, the WWE responded to the rumors by noting that the wrestling legend was still not part of the company yet.

“Hulk Hogan is an important part of Andre the Giant’s history, however his appearance at tonight’s HBO premiere of the documentary and his plans to help others learn from his mistakes does not mean WWE is rehiring him,” the WWE noted at the time (via Wrestling Inc.). Hogan is not scheduled to be at any upcoming WWE events.

If the WWE rumors about Hulk Hogan’s return are true, it would represent a change of heart on the part of the company. Hogan was pushed out of the WWE in 2015 after a tape emerged of the wrestler making racially charged comments. But since that incident, Hogan has owned up to his mistake and even talked about it during a speech at the Boys & Girls Club. The WWE was pleased to see how well-received Hogan’s comments were among the crowd, the TMZ Sports report noted.

Hulk Hogan References N-Word Incident During Youth Org. Speech https://t.co/eO6d4b49U1 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 4, 2018

The WWE has found some success in recent years with bringing back wrestling legends. The company earned some significant buzz and a boost in ratings with the return of Sting, though he has since struggled with injuries.

It’s not clear when the WWE rumors could come to fruition. The TMZ Sports report noted that Hulk Hogan wants his return to go down “the right way,” so there may be a bit of planning involved.