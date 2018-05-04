Kris Jenner Opens Up About Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal, Gets Emotional About Khloe

Today, Kris Jenner sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to talk all things Kardashian-Jenner. While the infamous momager managed to stay incredibly calm about her son-in-law Kanye West’s recent antics, talking about her daughter, Khloe Kardashian, left her a bit choked up.

Jenner tells DeGeneres that Khloe is amazing as a new mom, according to an Us Weekly report. Of course, the unexpected cheating scandal with Khloe’s boyfriend Cleveland Cavelier’s player Tristan Thompson cast a bit of a dark cloud over the birth of True Thompson.

When Ellen asks about the baby, Kris tears up as she reports that she visited Khloe and True in Cleveland last week while it snowed, and Khloe just concentrated on learning how to breastfeed the baby and how to be a good mom taking things one day at a time. The new grandma said she’s proud of what a good mom Khloe already is to the newborn.

Last Friday, Kim Kardashian spoke to Ellen about Thompson’s cheating scandal and the photographic evidence, and she called the entire situation “f—ked up.”

E! Online reported that Khloe is taking the future of her relationship with Tristan one day at a time, too. For now, she’s not flying home like her mom and siblings originally wanted her to do. At least for the near future, she plans to remain in Cleveland with True and Tristan while the basketball player competes in the NBA playoffs and spends time with them as he’s able.

As the Inquisitr reported, sources said Khloe feels like she’s in her own personal hell right now having to deal with the fallout from the cheating scandal while also giving birth and becoming a new mom. What should’ve been an amazing, joyful time is slightly marred thanks to the cheating allegations which have photographic evidence to back them up.

Ultimately, the new mom is in a difficult situation, and from what Kris tells Ellen, it sounds like she’s making the very best of things and focusing on the positive — her newborn daughter True. The good news for Khloe is she has a strong family support who backs her up and will help her whatever decision she ultimately makes about the future. She has time to work things out in a way that’s best for herself and the baby.