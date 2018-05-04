Joel C. Rosenberg: Christian Evangelicals Should Feel ‘Sad’ Over Donald Trump’s Affair With Stormy Daniels

Christian author Joel C. Rosenberg believes that Evangelicals should be voicing their concern over Trump's alleged actions.

The latest polls about Donald Trump’s affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels aka Stephanie Clifford shows that Trump supporters think that the President is lying but they also do not really care. Christian author Joel C. Rosenberg says he feels “deeply disappointed the President of the United States paid hush money to an adult film star, and that he felt he had to,” and claims that Christian Evangelicals in the United States should be “saddened, and say so.”

Rosenberg wrote on his blog that he must be honest about the hush money allegations against the U.S. President.

“Does it negate all the positive policy measures [Trump] has undertaken since he took office, from promoting a solid pro-growth and pro-life agenda to boosting defense spending or rebuild (sic) the U.S. military, and strengthening U.S. foreign policy and alliances with key allies like Israel and our Sunni Arab partners?” Rosenberg wrote. “No. But we Evangelicals must be honest — this is sad, and it devalues the presidency.”

The novelist went on to point out that “love and forgiveness and grace are central tenets of our faith” but also asks, “But should we not begin by ‘speaking the truth in love,’ as the Scriptures teach? Thus, should we as Evangelicals express our disappointment and our sense of sadness at what is unfolding?”

Trump’s affair allegedly took place in 2006, which is the same year that Melania Trump gave birth to their son, Barron Trump. According to USA Today, the “USA TODAY Trump Voter Panel” is comprised of Trump supporters who voted for Trump in 2016 and this focus group is polled to determine how supporters feel about the ongoing presidency. Trump’s approval rating among this Trump Voter Panel is 90 percent and the Stormy Daniels allegations have done little to rain down on those numbers.

Adult film performer Stormy Daniels aka Stephanie Clifford whose lawsuit is not connected to the criminal case against Michael Cohen. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

A super-majority of those polled for their opinion believe that the alleged Trump affair did take place. However, some of the Trump Voter Panel members believe that affairs by former Democratic presidents make it difficult to get upset over the alleged Trump affair.

“We know he’s no angel, and he didn’t become a multi-billionaire because he’s a nice guy,’ says John Moon of Kamas, Utah. “I got over the shock of presidential affairs after [John F.] Kennedy and [Bill] Clinton.”