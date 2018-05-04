‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl Burke Gets Engaged To Matthew Lawrence On Her Birthday

The ‘DWTS’ pro dancer celebrated her 34th birthday by getting engaged!

Cheryl Burke will need to start practicing her wedding dance. The Dancing with the Stars pro dancer surprised fans by announcing her engagement to actor Matthew Lawrence. Burke posted the happy news to Instagram where she shared a photo of her and Lawrence as she flashed a gorgeous diamond ring. The photo was posted on Burke’s 34th birthday on May 3.

“OMG! So far so good for 34!” Burke captioned the too-cute pic.

According to Us Weekly, Matthew Lawrence, who is best known for his roles on the sitcoms Girl Meets World and Melissa &Joey, proposed to Cheryl Burke with the same diamond that the pro dancer’s late father, Steve Burke, gave to her mother many years ago. The 38-year-old actor enlisted the help of his mother, Donna, Cheryl’s mom, Sherri, and XIV Karats to have the special stone reset with additional diamonds. The ring holds even more meaning because Cheryl’s father passed away less than two months ago.

Cheryl Burke has been dating Matthew Lawrence for about a year, but the two have a much longer history. In fact, Cheryl and Matthew previously dated for a year a decade ago, but they rekindled their romance last year. The marriage will be the first for both stars.

Several of Cheryl Burke’s Dancing With the Stars co-stars took to social media to offer congratulations to her on her long-awaited engagement, including fellow pro dancer Kym Herjavec and Jenna Johnson, and former DWTS contestants Leah Remini and Meryl Davis.

Cheryl Burke first met her future husband more than a decade ago when she was partnered with his brother, actor Joey Lawrence, for the third season of Dancing With the Stars. Cheryl and Matthew dated for a year before ending their relationship in 2008. But before their split, Burke gushed about her man.

“Life is great! ” Cheryl told People in 2007. “[Matt’s] a great, smart, wonderful guy. We started dating at the end of December while I was on the (Dancing with the Stars) tour and we’re having a lot of fun.”

Of the couple’s rekindled romance, Burke recently told E! News that she and Lawrence never ran into each other even once during the decade after their split, but that when they reconnected it was like their relationship never ended.

“It feels right,” Cheryl said. “We’re older, wiser. A lot older!”

Cheryl Burke’s engagement announcement comes just weeks after the wedding of her Dancing with the Stars co-stars Emma Slater and Sasha Farber. Other recent DWTS cast members to tie the knot include Peta Murgatroyd (with fellow pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy) and Julianne Hough.

