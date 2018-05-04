Kris Jenner Defends Kanye West, Tells Ellen He ‘Has A Lot Of Love’

Today Kris Jenner appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and during the show’s filming, she addressed her son-in-law, Kanye West’s, recent bizarre behavior.

According to a Radar Online report, the talk show host gets right to the point in her questions about Kanye West, so that they can get it out of the way quickly. DeGeneres asks Jenner what’s going on with her daughter Kim Kardashian’s rapper husband, and she also wants to know if West is okay.

Jenner kept her response about her son-in-law vague, which is a pretty smart mother-in-law move. She let everybody know that Kanye loves his fans, and then she said she’ll leave it to him to explain himself in his own time. Ultimately, her parting thought was a reminder that the rapper does everything that he does with good intentions.

Yeezy recently drew the ire of many when he suggested that slavery was a choice, and as Inquisitor reported, rapper Daz Dillinger banned him from California over his pro-President Donald Trump comments. In a recent interview, he explained how his feud with Taylor Swift contributed to his breakdown and subsequent hospitalization in 2016.

Of course, people also want to know all about Khloe, True, and the shocking cheating scandal with Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Then, there’s Kylie and Stormi who appear to have a reasonably chill life right now, but there’s still plenty of cute to talk about. Plus, Kourtney recently turned 39 and has a new love in her life. It’s a lot to keep track of.

Like many matriarchs, she finds herself merely trying to keep up, but then like the good momager (crisis manager?) that she is, she got a plug in there for the TV show, and said, “with the Kardashians.”

Currently, the show is wrapping its 15th season, and filming for the 16th season will start. That might be tough to believe for some fans. So much has happened on the show over the years it really is challenging to keep up.

In fact, Jenner noted that no matter how well planned out her day might be, something crazy always happens leading her to need a vodka first thing in the morning well before 5 p.m. The good news for Jenner is that it’s always 5 p.m. somewhere.