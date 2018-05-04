‘Stranger Things’ Characters Barb And Dart Come Back To Life As Action Figures

The late great 'Stranger Things' characters are immortalized in doll form.

Stranger Things fans can get ready to start collecting. McFarlane Toys is releasing two new toys featuring fan-favorite Stranger Things characters Barb and Dart. The action figure toys will be released this October, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Barb and Dart are two of the most memorable characters from the first two seasons of Stranger Things. EW posted sketches of the seven-inch Barb action figure dressed in a retro blouse and blue jeans and holding an ’80s-era Trapper Keeper. The poseable figure, based on the likeness of Stranger Things alum Shannon Purser, is designed with 12 points of articulation and can be displayed on an accompanying Stranger Things disk base. The Barb Holland action figure will retail for $19.99.

As for last season’s Stranger Things newcomer, Dart, fans can purchase a toy featuring the polliwog stage of the fast-growing, nougat-loving pet. The palm-sized toy boasts jaws that open when squeezed. The Squeezable Dart toy will retail for 9.99.

The new Stranger Things toys will bring the beloved characters Barb and Dart back to life after their untimely deaths. Stranger Things fans know Barb didn’t make it out of Season 1 alive, and if you need confirmation that Dart did indeed die, the bad news is Dustin’s (Gaten Matarazzo) once adorable pet definitely perished along with the rest of the Demodogs when Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) closed the gate to the Upside Down at the end of Season 2.

“I would say Dart has unfortunately perished,” Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer told Cinemablend earlier this year. “Spoiler alert. Yeah. Once the gate gets closed, he’s cut off and so he died by his beloved Three Musketeers Bar.”

New ‘Stranger Things’ McFarlane Toys Include Barb and Dart https://t.co/EmrQuJVG9I pic.twitter.com/xWfPEfqdSm — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) May 4, 2018

In addition to Barb and Dart, McFarlane Toys previously announced action figures for Stranger Things characters Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, Eleven, and more. EW posted a sneak peek at three of the figures based on likenesses of popular Stranger Things stars Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and Millie Bobby Brown. The boy action figures come with miniature props, including a removable backpack, while the Eleven character’s look is based on her transformation in the seventh episode of Stranger Things 2 when she joined a troublemaking punk gang led by her bad egg “sister” Kali (Linnea Berthelsen).

Stranger Things 3 is currently in production and is expected to air on Netflix sometime next year.