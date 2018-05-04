Tom Arnold Pokes Fun At His Investigative Journalism Credentials With Anti-Trump Series

The comedian and former husband of Roseanne Barr hopes his career—and Trump’s—ends with this documentary.

Tom Arnold is ready to take Trump down. The actor-comedian will headline the new docu-series The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold. The eight-episode series that will premiere later this year on Viceland, according to People.

Arnold, whose acting resume includes roles on Trailer Parks Boys and The Stupids, admits he is not an investigative journalist but he’s willing to give it a go if it means getting Donald Trump out of office.

Tom Arnold will use his network of celebrity connections, as well as footage from Trump TV shows like The Apprentice and Miss Teen USA and Miss Universe to search for the truth behind potentially damaging recordings that could dethrone the 45th president. Experienced journalists will help Arnold out, while potential whistleblowers are invited to send leads or footage to a secure website set up by Viceland.

“Nobody thought I could ever be an investigative journalist, but then again, nobody thought Donald Trump could be President,” Arnold, said in a press release, per People. “Let’s hope this marks the end of both our new careers.”

The announcement for The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold also reads:

“The host will draw on his high-profile network of celebrity friends, entertainment executives, and crew members he’s met over more than 35 years in showbiz to dig for evidence on Trump’s most incriminating moments—and, being a comedian and all, he’ll have a little fun along the way.”

‘The Hunt For The Trump Tapes With Tom Arnold’ Gets Viceland Series Order https://t.co/OSXAmHEeRN pic.twitter.com/53IJghT7BB — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 2, 2018

According to the AV Club, Tom Arnold has hinted that he has been privy to Trump’s behind-the-scenes bad behavior before. Tom previously said he viewed outtakes from The Apprentice where Trump “says every bad thing ever, every offensive, racist thing ever.” Arnold also tweeted a teaser of the potpourri of damning Trump footage reportedly floating around.

Tom Arnold may have found his calling with The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold.The actor has been vocal about his disdain for the Donald, and his frustration has been further fueled by his ex-wife’s support of the president both on and off screen. In a review of the Roseanne reboot for the Hollywood Reporter, Arnold, who was married to Roseanne Barr from 1990 to 1994, revealed that he was disappointed that his ex-wife decided to make her character a Trump supporter—especially after getting to know him in real life.

“Today’s Roseanne Barr is more polarizing than ever,” Arnold wrote. “No longer a feminist-pacifist voice for the working folks, she’s now a far-right Trump-loving troll who’s gone hard against liberals and Hillary supporters and even #MeToo women…Roseanne Barr knew Donald Trump personally for 30 years and saw how he treated women. She even did business with him. I’m not surprised by anything Trump does, but Roseanne Barr made $200 million off Roseanne Conner, so I’m a little disappointed she doesn’t have her back.”

You can view the trailer for The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnoldbelow.