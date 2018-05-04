‘Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright ‘Take Over’ The Kentucky Derby

The Bravo stars were celebrity guests at the Pegasus Parade and will head to the Barnstable Brown Gala.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are keeping up with one of their favorite traditions. The recently reconciled Vanderpump Rules stars landed in Kentucky to take part in some pre-Kentucky Derby events, and based on the happy photos they’ve shared, all seems right with the popular reality TV couple.

On May 3, Jax and Brittany took part in Celebrity Day at the Downs and the Republic Bank’s Pegasus Parade. The Vanderpump Rules and Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky stars were listed as celebrity guests alongside Quantico star Blair Underwood, talk show host Montel Williams, Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, and more for the annual parade. The Courier-Journal posted a photo of Brittany Cartwright waving to the crowd as she rolled down the parade route on Broadway Street in downtown Louisville on Thursday.

In addition, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will be guests at the annual Barnstable Brown Gala. Taylor took to Twitter to answer a fan question about the prestigious star-studded Kentucky Derby Eve gala, telling his followers, “We can’t wait for our favorite party of the year!!! @KentuckyDerby.”

Fans may recall that at last year’s Barnstable Brown Gala, Jax and Brittany posed for a picture with country music superstar Travis Tritt.

Both Jax and Brittany also took to Twitter to announce that they will be taking over E! News’ Instagram story while they are at the Kentucky Derby this Saturday. That means fans will be privy to plenty of pics as the reality stars document their day at Churchill Downs.

Jax and I are taking over the @enews Instagram Story this Saturday at the Kentucky Derby! Make sure you follow along: https://t.co/IaAC2u4euq — Brittany Cartwright (@BNCartwright) May 2, 2018

Jax and Brittany are flying solo for the pre-Kentucky Derby festivities this year. Jax posted a cute photo of the couple to Instagram, revealing that he and Brittany are missing their Vanderpump Rules besties Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix this year. Taylor tagged the pic from the Galt House Hotel in Lousiville.

“Missing our other @kyderbyfestival couple this year @ariana252525 and @tomsandoval1 but still having the best time, how they make it better every year I dunno but they did it again.. let’s get the party going!! ” Jax captioned the pic.

Vanderpump Rules fans may recall last year the foursome posed together for snazzy snaps together from the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The same group attended the Derby in 2016, even turning up together at the annual Fillies & Stallions Kentucky Derby party, so it has become somewhat of a tradition for Vanderpump Rules stars to take over Kentucky each May.

Robin Marchant / Getty Images

Kentucky is Brittany Cartwright’s home state, so it’s no surprise that the Derby has become an annual event for both her and Jax Taylor. After the rollercoaster year they have had, Vanderpump Rules fans are happy to see Jax and Brittany back where they belong—together and at the Kentucky Derby.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.