Filming For James Bond Delayed

Director Boyle reveals the 25th 007 thriller will have traces of #MeToo and Time’s Up movement.

The filming for the upcoming James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig has been delayed. The filming was scheduled to begin this autumn. However, several stakeholders involved are preoccupied with other projects—both personal and professional.

While director Danny Boyle is adding finishing touches to his upcoming Beatles-inspired movie, Bond star Craig is busy attending to his beautiful actress wife Rachel Weisz, who announced her pregnancy last month. “I will be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy,” she told New York Times last month.

The power couple dated for 10 years before tying the knot in 2011. The delay in the filming of the Bond movie gives Craig as well as director Boyle time to focus on matters that need their immediate attention.

The date for the filming has not been finalized after the first delay. However, The Sun claims that the movie will be released in November 2019. Considering this would be the 25th Bond Movie, it gives the crew very less time to whip out a classy 007 hit.

Director Boyle did not dish out too many details. He, however, said that the team is almost ready with the script written by John Hodge. Speaking to The Guardian in March, Boyle hinted that the movie will have traces of #MeToo and Time’s Up movement. The Oscar-winning director will take over Sam Mendes, who directed Skyfall and Spectre.

There won’t be many changes in the casting as well. Ralph Fiennes will return as M, Ben Whishaw as Q, and Naomie Harris as Miss Moneypenny.

Meanwhile, because Craig explicitly stated that this would be his last Bond movie, his co-star Harris is rooting for Irish actor Cillian Murphy to don the sleek mantle of 007.

Incidentally, Boyle also directed Murphy in the 2007 sci-fi thriller, Sunshine. Actor Murphy, however, dismissed rumors of him being the next iconic spy. Speaking to Entertainment.ie, the actor said that the role was “not on his radar” and that he also had not thought about who could play 007.

However, Eon Productions, which owns the James Bond franchise, hasn’t confirmed nor denied the rumors.