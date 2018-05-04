Sarah Hyland’s Health Struggles Continue As The Actress Reveals She Weighs Only 87 Pounds

Sarah Hyland has been very forthcoming when it comes to the struggles she faces with her health. The Modern Family actress suffers from kidney dysplasia, which is a condition where a baby’s kidneys don’t develop like they’re supposed to in the womb. As a result, the 27-year-old actress underwent a kidney transplant in 2012. Hyland has been very open about her health on her Instagram and she recently posted a photo of herself with the caption, “Skeletor, party of 1”. In a second photo, she revealed that she only weighs 87 pounds and captioned it “desperately waiting to get cleared so I can start lifting weights again” and tagged her personal trainer.

In March, the Vampire Academy actress was subject to six-to-eight weeks of bed rest, so she wasn’t exercising and as a result, she lost quite a bit of muscle mass. However, loss of muscle mass isn’t the only downside the actress has to deal with. Hyland also recently shared on Instagram that due to all the medication she must now take following her transplant, her hair is thinning. She reached out to her fans asking for suggestions on what might help to stop the thinning from occurring.

Due to her health issues, Hyland has faced some serious body-shaming and was even accused at one point last year of “promoting anorexia.” The actress immediately fought back saying, ” ‘I want young girls to know that that’s NOT my intention.” Unfortunately with her condition, the actress doesn’t get a say as to how her body looks. Earlier this year, Hyland posted photos of herself at the Oscars and was again subject to a lot of negative comments made about the way her body looks.

In May of last year, the Dirty Dancing actress sent out a series of tweets to address all the bullying she was receiving in regards to her body, including being told that she should “eat a burger”.

Hyland continues to strive to overcome her health struggles and she doesn’t let it get in the way of her career or her personal life. She’s currently dating Bachelor in Paradise alum, Adam Wells and it was recently announced that she will be taking on the lead role in the film The Wedding Year.