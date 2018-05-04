NFL Rumors: Earl Thomas Wants To Stay With Seattle Seahawks

John Schneider believes that Earl Thomas wants to play the 2018 season with the Seahawks.

Earl Thomas has been the subject of trade rumors since the middle of last season when he told Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett to come get him if he had the chance. He has been linked to the Cowboys multiple times this offseason, and after Richard Sherman was released, many thought it would be a matter of time before Thomas ended up being traded.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, that may not be the case, and Thomas might actually want to remain with the Seahawks.

John Schneider, the Seahawks’ general manager, actually believes that Thomas wants to stay with the Seahawks in 2018. Despite all of the rumors, Thomas and his agent have not given the Seahawks any reason to believe that he does not want to be with the team moving forward.

“My sense is that he wants to be here. I haven’t got that sense from his agents at all.”

Keeping Thomas would certainly be a plus for the Seahawks. Thomas is one of the best playmaking safeties in the game and has been part of the “Legion of Boom” since the beginning. He forms one of the deadliest safety duos in the NFL with Kam Chancellor, who will also be back with the Seahawks in 2018.

Last season with the Seahawks, Thomas ended up recording 88 total tackles to go along with two interceptions, a forced fumble, a defensive touchdown, and seven defended passes. Thomas is a fan-favorite in Seattle and would certainly be missed if he decided to go a different direction.

Reports stated that during the 2018 NFL Draft, Dallas tried to acquire Thomas from Seattle for a third-round pick. That deal didn’t end up going anywhere, but the Cowboys have not given up hope that they can swing a deal for the star safety ahead of the season. Jerry Jones wants to make a splash for his defense and that would be the best way to do it.

Thomas will make $8.5 million this coming season, which is a more-than-fair deal for a player with the talent that the safety possesses.

Expect to hear Thomas’ name mentioned in trade rumors leading up to the start of the 2018 season. Dallas isn’t going to give up their pursuit and if the deal gets sweet enough, Seattle could consider pulling the trigger.