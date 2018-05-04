Brandy Denies Pregnancy Rumors And Reveals Her Reason For Skipping Ray J And Princess’ Baby Shower

Brandy Norwood denies pregnancy rumors and reveals why she skipped Ray J and Princess' baby shower.

Brandy Norwood sat down in an interview and revealed the real reason she skipped younger brother’s Ray J and Princess’ baby shower. The R&B songstress has also been placed under major scrutiny after she gained a few pounds over the last year. Now, fans on social media are suspicious that Brandy is hiding a pregnancy in the same manner that she hid the fact she was an unwed mother back in 2002.

Brandy has adamantly denied allegations of being pregnant. The singer recalls the point in her life in which she lied about being married on national television. Brandy said that she “told a fib” about being married because she didn’t want to disappoint anyone and lose devoted fans.

“I thought if I didn’t say I was married… I didn’t want to lose my fans. I didn’t want to disappoint anybody. Which is why I said I didn’t want to go down the aisle just to go down the aisle because I’m pregnant. “

Brandy said that she did not want to get married for the sake of “being married” and that she wasn’t certain if she was ready for married life. In the past, the singer faced major media scrutiny and criticism from fans about pretending to be married; so Brandy asked that if she were pregnant out of wedlock now, what reason would she have to be ashamed of an unborn baby.

“I want(ed) to be ready to do that, so let’s just say that I’m married — which was the wrong thing to do. I was pregnant out of wedlock then, if I were out of wedlock now — why would I be ashamed of a baby? It’s funny how people are telling ME that I’m pregnant.”

After several years of being super slim, fans confronted the singer about her weight gain and assumed that she was pregnant with her second child. Others maintained that the singer was a surrogate for her brother and sister-in-law, Princess Love. Many viewed the pregnancy accusations as “fat-shaming,” but the singer doesn’t see it that way.

Brandy said that the reason for her weight gain was because she went on a “foodcation.” After maintaining a strict diet for several years, Brandy said that she just wanted to indulge in her favorite foods.

“I didn’t think the pregnancy thing was body-shaming. I didn’t feel that from people who obviously saw that I put on weight and thought I was pregnant. I went on a ‘foodcation,’ because I’d been eating clean for like 7-something odd years, in the gym, everyday, playing tennis.”

The singer said that she was fed up with having such a strict diet and decided to enjoy her favorite foods.

“I’m like, ‘Yo, I’m tired of this crazy discipline. I need something to eat! I want some pizza, I want some pasta, I want some cake! I want something other than salmon, broccoli, and asparagus.'”

In addition to pregnancy rumors, Brandy had to also combat rumors of trouble in the Norwood household. Brandy said that she didn’t attend her sister-in-law, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star’s baby shower because she had to make a show that was already booked, according to VH1. The singer said that she really wanted to attend the baby shower, but she was busy. Brandy did not have an answer as to why her mother didn’t attend Princess and Ray J’s event to welcome their first child.

“I really wanted to be at the baby shower. I had a show, so that happened. I know my mom would just not not show up to the baby shower. There was something there that I just…I don’t really ask about. You know, families get into it all the time.”

Brandy said that when families feud, it can hurt a little more than when you’re feuding with a friend or a regular person. The singer said that this is a new situation to the Norwood family and everybody wants “it to go right.”