‘Westworld’ Season 2: The Hosts Will Get An Important New Data Stream

A real world vibrating vest for the deaf was the inspiration for the way hosts receive data streams.

In Season 2 of Westworld, the hosts have taken over the park and the humans run the real risk of being annihilated as the robots continue in their uprising. However, David Eagleman, who acts as a scientific adviser on the sci-fi series, suggests the hosts will have an important data stream available to them moving forward in Season 2.

Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) is now sentient and determined to bring the Westworld park down around her with the help of Teddy (James Marsden) and her host army. Maeve (Thandie Newton) is also a conscious robot who wants to find her daughter from a long lost narrative she still remembers. She has entrusted the host called Hector (Rodrigo Santoro) to help her with this task. Both Dolores and Maeve never originally knew they were robots. Bernard, on the other hand, is a host who always thought he was human and worked on the other side of the theme park. He now appears to be questioning just which side he should be on.

With all this uprising with the hosts going on, it seems likely they will need some way to keep in touch with each other while they all process their identities in their own way and create their new revelries and narratives.

The scientific adviser on Westworld, David Eagleman, now suggests the hosts will have a new data stream available to them thanks to some real science. However, it is anyone’s guess as to how the hosts will use it.

According to an interview David Eagleman did with Science, Season 2 of Westworld will see the hosts have access to a data stream that is based around a real life vibrating vest that has been developed for use by deaf people.

However, while he has admitted Season 2 of Westworld will see this new product in action, he stresses that he cannot elaborate on how the implement works or how it will affect upcoming storylines in Westworld.

“I also showed them some tech that I’d invented. I gave a TED talk a few years ago on this vest with vibratory motors on it. That’s now part of the season two plot. I can’t tell you anything about it. The real vest vibrates in response to sound, for deaf people, but in ‘Westworld’ it serves a different purpose, giving the wearers an important data stream.”

Of course, fans can speculate on its use. Perhaps the hosts will use this stream merely to convey mediocre information between parties. For example, Dolores could keep in contact with her host army remotely rather than having to have them at her side. Alternatively, this tool could have much more sinister implications, especially considering in Episode 2 of Westworld Season 2, there was the suggestion a very dangerous weapon was now in play. As well, perhaps this information is a stream directly from the humans as they try to defeat the hosts and is not actually a way for hosts to chat among themselves, but for them to receive knowledge about their enemy.

However, fans will just have to tune into future episodes of Westworld to find out what happens next.

Season 2 of Westworld returns with Episode 3, titled “Virtu e Fortuna,” on Sunday, May 6, at 9 p.m. ET.