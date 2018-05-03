Kanye West can add Snoop Dogg to his growing list of detractors.

The rapper-turned-gospel-artist hasn’t shied away from sharing his disappointment in West’s recent behavior, trolling the musician by suggesting he’s heading for Get Out Part 2 and knocking Kim Kardashian for her influence over the rapper. To be fair, West has behaved erratically before and if anyone has their sh*t together in this whole mess, it’s Kim. While West continues to stoke outrage on Twitter, posting his support of president Trump and, most concerningly, suggesting slavery was a choice, Kardashian’s been standing by his side, trying to defend her husband while maintaining that she doesn’t agree with his views. But we digress.

Snoop joins a throng of celebrity pals speaking out against West. John Legend messaged the rapper after being worried over his mental state following a series of tweets which suggested he endorsed Trump’s views. A Wrinkle In Time director Ava DuVernay also called West out on Twitter, sharing her outrage over his slavery comments, but it’s Snoop’s latest effort to roast the rapper that’s making headlines now.

Snoop shared a photo which appears to be a photoshopped image of West with his skin digitally lightened. The caption of the photo, which appears on Snoop’s Instagram, reads: “The new. Kanye well all white now way to go dude.”

As hilarious as Snoop’s efforts to troll West are, we should also take a second to appreciate the time and energy that went into this post. Photoshopping is an art form, it takes precision, attention to detail, and plenty of patience. The fact that Snoop was able to perfectly match West’s brightened complexion with his facial hair is truly impressive.

All jokes aside, West’s latest publicity stunt, while problematic and hurtful, isn’t too surprising. We often confuse people who are loud with people who exhibit genius and West has always been willing to shout his opinions into the void. What’s troubling about his latest comments are how divorced from reality they seem to be. Comparing yourself to Jesus can be explained by a healthy God-complex, which West certainly has, but suggesting that a system of bondage which dehumanized an entire sect of people for hundreds of years and continues to plague our culture today was conscious decision, that people chose to be owned as property and treated as such, isn’t “free thought,” it’s willful ignorance.