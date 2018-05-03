‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Will The New Casting Spell The End For Michonne?

Comic book fans of 'The Walking Dead' are wondering if Michonne will die in Season 9

With the new casting call announcement yesterday for the comic book characters, Yumiko and Magna, The Walking Dead fans of the comics are now wondering if this will spell the end for Michonne in the TV series.

SPOILER ALERT: This article speculates on Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead based on events in the comic book series. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid potential spoilers from either platforms.

In the comic book series that AMC’s The Walking Dead is based on, after the All Out War there is the introduction of a new group called the Whisperers. This group move among the undead using the skins of walkers to hide themselves.

Along with this new group, two characters who TVLine that have reported as being cast for The Walking Dead TV series, also make an appearance in the comic books at the same time. Yumiko and Magna end up becoming citizens of Alexandria, a place that, in the TV series, is currently mostly destroyed.

For fans of the comic books, the introduction of Yumiko and Magna is making them a little nervous — especially those who are fans of Michonne in the TV series.

But, why is that?

Even though Michonne is present in The Walking Dead comic books, she is not in a relationship with Rick. While there is the slight suggestion that Michonne may have feelings for Rick, their relationship has been purely platonic and Michonne is often seen as being Rick’s right hand woman.

Instead, in the comics, Andrea is still alive and she and Rick are together. Much of the storyline in The Walking Dead TV series between Rick and Michonne mirrors that seen in the comics. So, it appears that after AMC killed off Andrea, they simply placed her remaining comic book storyline onto Michonne’s TV counterpart.

Of course, for fans of The Walking Dead comics, this now means that the possibility of Michonne’s death on the TV show could be imminent with the arrival of Yumiko and Magna. While they are not directly involved with Andrea’s death in The Walking Dead comics, their storyline does, ultimately, lead the group down a path that will result in the demise of Andrea.

So, if Michonne has now replaced Andrea’s position form the comics, this could mean fans will have another heartbreaking death to witness in Season 9 of The Walking Dead. Although, considering how much the TV series now strays from the comics, the potential is also there that AMC will keep Michonne alive thanks to her massive popularity.

However, fans will just have to tune into Season 9 of The Walking Dead to find out Michonne’s ultimate fate.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC later this year.