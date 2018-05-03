‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday, May 4: Mariah’s Memory, Victor’s Test, & Nick’s Desperation

Victor asks if Kyle is ruthless enough to work for him.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, May 4, reveal a shocking memory, a stunning challenge, and an unrelenting quest for the truth that’s better left buried.

Until now, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) couldn’t remember much from the girls’ night because she passed out in another room from getting too drunk. That’s what taking a sip of every single margarita will do to a woman. That little detail meant she missed all the fun when Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) bashed in J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) head with a poker, and then Sharon (Sharon Case), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) conspired to get rid of the body.

Of course, now, she remembers something from that night, and she might not appreciate her returning memory if whatever it is she remembers has to do with the murder and covering it up.

For some reason, Kyle (Michael Mealor) desperately wants approval, and since he can’t get it from his father or others in his family, he turns to Victor (Eric Braeden). Not surprisingly, “The Mustache” remains unimpressed by Kyle, too. Or, perhaps Victor simply knows the more he tests a desperate Kyle, the more ammunition he’ll get to destroy his enemy, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman).

Whatever the reason, Victor tells Kyle to put up or shut up and issues a challenge, according to She Knows Soaps. Kyle puts up and ultimately reveals the major shocker that Dina (Marla Adams) revealed to Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) about Jack’s paternity. He hands Victor a weapon powerful enough to take down Jack. Any guesses on what Victor plans to do with this bombshell detail?

Will Nick (Joshua Morrow) ever stop? His quest for the truth about J.T. might just end up driving both his ex-wives, his sister, and his mother absolutely bonkers. Nick wants revenge on his former brother-in-law for how he mistreated both Victoria and Victor during his misadventures in his latest Genoa City stay.

Nick senses Sharon knows more than she’s revealed so far, so he refuses to let up on asking her for more details. With their growing attraction, and Nick struggling to fight his feelings for Sharon, this could lead to something neither of them is really ready for. Perhaps it’s exactly what they both need, though.