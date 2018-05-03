Fans Cannot Get Over How Grown Up Heather Dubrow’s Kids Look In Latest Post, Say They Miss Her On ‘RHOC’

She may be gone from TV, but she's never forgotten by her fans.

Ever since Heather Dubrow left her role on the Real Housewives of Orange County, fans have been expressing how much they miss the former reality star.

Bravo TV reports that Dubrow announced that she would be leaving the hit show last January on her podcast, Heather Dubrow’s World. This was after appearing in the previous five seasons of the Real Housewives of Orange County.

“These past 5 years have been an incredible journey and I’m so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture,” she said.

She also thanked the wonderful experiences and opportunities that RHOC gave her and her family while confessing that she had decided to go in “another direction” with her life. But, Dubrow didn’t completely close the door, saying that Evolution, Bravo, and Andy Cohen would welcome her back should she choose to return to TV one day.

Luckily for fans, they can still keep up with Heather and her family-of-six by following her popular Instagram page, which boasts 1.3 million followers. Most recently, the 49-year-old took to her page to post a photo of herself with her four children: Max, Collette, Katarina, and Nicholas.

In the caption of the photo, Dubrow shares that she and the kids are off to a friend’s bat mitzvah without her husband, Terry Dubrow, who is most likely working. Most of the Dubrow clan is dressed casually with Dubrow in what appears to be sweats and a white T-shirt and three of her children in hoodies.

Many fans could not believe how big Dubrow’s children have grown since they left the show, while others continued to wish that Dubrow would reconsider rejoining the cast of the Bravo reality show.

“Your kids are getting big!! Your girls are beautiful and your son is so handsome!!”

“Omg Heather you and Terry have beautiful kids. Miss you on Real Housewives so much but understand it’s not easy,” he said.

In just a few hours of being posted, Dubrow’s picture has already gained over 5,000 likes as well as 55-plus comments.

And while Heather herself has taken a step back from the limelight, her husband, Terry, will be appearing in the fifth season of his hit show, Botched, alongside Dr. Paul Nassif. E! Online reports that this season of the show will air on May 9 and will be the “craziest” season to date.

In an interview, Terry confesses that there has been an explosion of plastic surgery complications as of late and that’s why viewer’s worlds will be rocked this upcoming season. The doctor also calls the season “very, very” scary because they are facing some of the most difficult challenges that they have ever seen.

Botched premieres on E! on May 9.