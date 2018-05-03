Rihanna Addresses Weight Gain, Flaunts Hot Bikini Body

Rihanna recently gained some weight, but that has never stopped her from flaunting what she's got.

Rihanna fans love the Barbados-born beauty no matter what her weight or size, and so does she. Rihanna, who was trolled over her recent weight gain, said she embraces her bikini body whether she’s skinny or thick.

“You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly,” Rihanna told Vogue. “I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies.”

Unlike many women who beat themselves up when they’ve gained weight, RiRi is confident at any size.

“I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie,” the Grammy winner said.

That self-acceptance is one of the many reasons why her fans love Rihanna so much. While the brunette beauty is hailed for her edgy, body-conscious fashion style, she also likes to kick back in sweatpants with no makeup.

A few years ago, Rihanna was an exercise fanatic who got very thin, partly due to overwork. Now that’s she’s 30, the singer makes more of an effort to enjoy her personal life and relax. She said letting go of her workaholic tendencies has made her happier and more balanced.

“Even mentally, just to be away from my phone, to be in the moment, that has been key for my growth,” she said. “Now, when I come to work, I’m all in. Because before you know it, the years will go by. I’m glad I’m taking the time. I’m happy.”

RIHANNA YOU ARE DOING AMAZING SWEETIE pic.twitter.com/rRTjgQ0Tcn — val (@cakefaceval) August 7, 2017

In 2017, Rihanna gained a few extra pounds, but that never stopped her from rocking a tiny bikini on her beach vacations. While some critics slammed her for “getting fat,” most of her fans said there was just more of her to love.

In fact, her weight gain spawned the popular Twitter hashtag #ThickRihanna, with fans posting their favorite photos of Rihanna rocking her curvier physique.

“Simply posting because thick Rihanna brightens everyone’s day,” one fan wrote.

Simply posting because thick Rihanna brightens everyone’s day pic.twitter.com/X5QtkY9Dix — Heart Shaped Herb Drinker (@AD_Renaissance) January 4, 2018

“You have to just accept your body,” Rihanna said. “You may not love it all the way, but you just have to be comfortable with it, comfortable with knowing that that’s your body.”

Of course, Rihanna had a smoking-hot bikini body back in 2014 and 2015, when she was slimmer and more toned. No matter what her size, she always turns heads.

Rihanna looking smokin' in the Barbados sunshine wearing a @Roberto_Cavalli bikini @rihanna pic.twitter.com/HdsHxeTlCl — Purple Fashion (@PurplePRFashion) November 27, 2013

“If you don’t live your life, who the f**k will?” Rihanna once said.

I'm buying this bikini cos rihanna got it. And my hairs the same colour that why she my good sis pic.twitter.com/7itFf1dr8b — ????‍♂️ (@yannaldn) April 4, 2018