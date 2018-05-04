Matt Ryan Extension With Falcons Puts Packers On The Clock

Matt Ryan's extension now puts the Packers on the clock with Aaron Rodgers.

Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons were hoping to get a new deal done this offseason, and they were able to do just that. According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the Falcons agreed to a five-year contract extension worth over $100 million guaranteed. It was a deal that has put the Green Bay Packers on the clock in their extension talks with franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers has now seen quite a few quarterbacks get bigger money than he is making. Kirk Cousins received a big contract from the Minnesota Vikings this offseason in free agency, and this deal with Ryan has set the market for Rodgers.

Atlanta has been one of the top contenders in the NFC for quite a few years. Ryan has been a big reason that they have been in Super Bowl contention and almost took the Falcons to a championship just two short years ago. Unfortunately, they blew a massive lead in the second half against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Green Bay has been confident all offseason long that they will get a new contract done with Rodgers. Brian Gutekunst, the new general manager of the Packers, doubled down on his belief that the Packers will get something done with Rodgers in the near future.

“Both sides are working towards it and we’re confident we’ll come to an agreement soon. We’re pretty confident that this is something that’s taking its normal course, its normal time.”

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said this morning on PFT Live that he expects a new contract with Aaron Rodgers soon https://t.co/l3FUvICguY — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 3, 2018

At 34-years-old, Rodgers is entering what could be his final massive contract extension. Green Bay would certainly love to keep Rodgers through the end of his career and not end up repeating what happened with Brett Favre. Rodgers still has quite a few good years left and Green Bay would likely love to get a five-year deal done with him.

Expect to hear more news about Rodgers’ extension come up in the near future. Green Bay and Rodgers have both expressed their desire to get something new done, and it shouldn’t be long before the two sides can come to an agreement on a fair deal.