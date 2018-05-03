Tim Chung Pictures: Fans Think Kylie Jenner’s Bodyguard Could Be The Real Father Of Her Baby, Stormi Webster

Chung has shared a number of modeling pictures on his Instagram page.

Pictures of Tim Chung are going viral after fans decided that Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard looks suspiciously like her new baby, Stormi Webster.

The conspiracy theory was sparked after a picture of Kylie and Tim standing side-by-side started to make the rounds on the internet. Many fans decided that the bodyguard and the infant had a very strong resemblance, which sparked speculation that Chung could actually be the girls’ father. The whispers were picked up by Hollywood Life, which also noted the strong comparisons and the growing speculation that Chung could be the father of Kylie Jenner’s baby.

Aside from the theory that Tim Chung could be the real father of Kylie Jenner’s baby, a number of other people were smitten with the well-built bodyguard. Many shared some of the Instagram pictures from the bodyguard, who has close to 200,000 followers on the picture-sharing site.

InTouch Weekly even published a gushing article about Tim Chung’s good looks and his talents beyond keeping Kylie Jenner safe. The report noted that he has been in the spotlight a few times before, including attending the American Music Awards this year. Chung has also shown up in paparazzi photos from time to time during his efforts to guard the reality star.

Bodyguarding is not his only gig, it would seem. It appears that in between keeping a close eye on Kylie Jenner, Tim Chung works as model — and spends plenty of time working out.

As the Hollywood Life report noted, there appears to be no evidence to back the theory that Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard is the father of her baby. The birth certificate for Stormy lists Jacques Webster, the real name of rapper Travis Scott, as the father.

This level of mostly baseless speculation is not uncommon for Kylie Jenner. She, like her older sisters, is a popular target for tabloid stories dating back years. Kylie endured a long string of fake pregnancy rumors before she finally gave birth, and her relationships have garnered a similar level of speculation. There were near-endless rumors that she and former boyfriend Tyga were breaking up, along with alternating tumors that they were planning to get married. There have been more stories since Kylie and Travis Scott started their relationship.

So even if there is no truth to the rumors that Tim Chung is the real father of Kylie Jenner’s new baby, people seem to enjoy looking at pictures of him anyway.