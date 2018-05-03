‘Days Of Our Lives’ April 3 Episode Recap: Chad Gets Emotional Over Truth About Andre, Chloe In Real Danger

The 'Days of Our Lives' episode for April 4 shows Chad very emotional over the truth about Abby. Chloe realizes how much danger she is in when Miguel promises Lucas's head on a platter.

Today’s Days of Our Lives episode shows Chad getting extremely emotional over the truth about Abby. Kate tells Chad that “Stefan has a lot to answer for, but he is not responsible for what is wrong with Abigail.” Kate tells Chad that Abby has Multiple Personality Disorder. Chad doesn’t want to believe that Abby is truly sick. He wants to blame Stefan because that is an easier concept for him to grasp.

At this point on today’s episode of Days of Our Lives, Kate tells Chad about Abigail’s alternate personalities, Gabby and Dr. Laura. Chad begins to blame Stefan again but Kate tells Chad that Marlena has diagnosed Abby. Marlena believes that Andre’s death caused her Disassociative Identity Disorder (DID).

Chad believes that Abigail is too strong to have a mental breakdown. Kate agrees that Andre’s death alone wouldn’t fracture Abigail’s psyche. Abigail is as tough as they come and the grief wouldn’t break her unless she was the one who actually killed Andre.

Chad is distraught. He doesn’t want to believe that his wife could have killed Andre, and he doesn’t know how to help her. Viewers of Days of Our Lives today cheer Kate on as she encourages Chad to fight for Abby. Chad agrees to fight for the love that he shares with his wife. He is determined to fight for the family that they have built together with their son Thomas.

A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:30am PST

On the other side of Salem, Marlena is determined to help Abby. Dr. Laura, one of Abby’s alternate personalities, walks into Marlena’s office. She admits to Marlena and John that she was the one to cut off the air supply to the room in the tunnels.

Marlena tries her best to convince Dr. Laura to allow Abby to come out and speak with her. When Dr. Laura refuses, Marlena comes out and asks directly, “Did Abigail kill Andre?” Dr. Laura denies the allegations, although Days of Our Lives viewers know that she is hiding the truth.

Eventually, Dr. Laura grows tired of speaking with Marlena and gets up to leave. She informs Marlena that, if the police can’t charge Abby with murder before the holding period is over, she will leave and take Abby far, far away from Salem where nobody can find her.

In the latest #DAYS, Abigail tries to fight off Dr. Laura's control to get to Chad.https://t.co/70zOJaxlvq pic.twitter.com/ywlFmlkMf8 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 3, 2018

One character who is currently far away from Salem is Chloe. Held at gunpoint and threatened, Chloe has left behind everyone she cares about to sing in an opera for a mystery man. She finds herself locked in a room in Mexico City.

Miguel enters the room, again waving a gun around. He tells Chloe that if she doesn’t do as his boss wishes, and if Lucas attempts to rescue her, she will witness Lucas’s head on a platter. Miguel then tells Chloe to prepare for his boss to arrive. When the door opens, we are unable to see who enters today on Days, however, Chloe seems to recognize them immediately.

Brady is still admitted to the hospital. As he lays in bed, he spends his time trying to convince everyone that he hasn’t been drinking. Maggie believes him and attempts to talk to Eve, who is waiting outside Brady’s door. Lucas believes that Brady was sober as well. He would have noticed him drinking at Doug’s Place, especially if he had consumed enough to give him alcohol poisoning.

Lucas attempts to speak to Eve, but not so much about Brady. He is curious as to why Chloe left town so suddenly. He feels as if something is wrong and heads out the door, telling Eve that he is going to go to Mexico City to bring Chloe back. He heads to Doug’s Place to look for Chloe but all he finds are the bottles of alcohol behind the bar. Maggie finds Lucas sitting at the bar fighting his demons. He is having a weak moment and Days of Our Lives fans hope that he can remain strong.