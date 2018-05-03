‘Strike The Blood’ Season 3/OVA 3 Release Date Teased By Warner Bros. Japan For Fall 2018 Anime Or 2019

The release date for 'Strike The Blood' Season 3 has been hinted at by Warner Bros. Japan.

Strike the Blood Season 3 was officially confirmed to be greenlit for production in 2018. Listed as Strike the Blood Third (or Strike The Blood 3), the revelation was announced during the Dengeki Bunko 25th Anniversary and New Work Unveiling Stage event at Dengeki Game Festival 2018. Now, a document from Warner Bros. Japan has provided a hint about the general time frame for the release date of the third season of the Strike The Blood anime series.

A printed release schedule for multiple anime series has been posted up on Reddit. The document starts off by listing several anime already released in the spring, but it continues with the summer and then a “Coming Soon” section. Besides Strike The Blood Third, that section also lists A Certain Magical Index Season 3 (Toaru Majutsu no Index III), DanMachi Season 2 (or Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon Season 2), and Mob Psycho 100 Season 2.

What does “Coming Soon” mean exactly? The front page of the document also states, “Warner Bros. Japan would like to introduce our animation lineup for 2018 and beyond.” One of the listed anime provides another hint. When A Certain Magical Index Season 3 was officially announced in the fall of 2017, it was specifically stated that the third season was coming out in 2018. So that means “beyond” can refer to the fall of 2018, but it could also mean 2019 or 2020.

What is known for certain about Strike The Blood Season 3 is that anime studios Silver Link and Connect will be returning with director Hideyo Yamamoto at the helm. Hiroyuki Yoshino will be writing the screenplays. and Keiichi Sano is responsible for the anime character designs.

Here is the returning Strike the Blood cast.

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Kojo Akatsuki

Risa Taneda as Yukina Himeragi

Asami Seto as Asagi Aiba

Rina Hidaka as Nagisa Akatsuki

Ikumi Hayama as Sayaka Kirisaka

Ryota Ohsaka as Motoki Yaze

Hisako Kanemoto as Natsuki Minamiya

Yuka Iguchi as Astarte

Referring to the new anime as the third season is slightly a misnomer. Similar to Strike the Blood Season 2, the third season could be more accurately referred to as Strike the Blood OVA 3, since Strike The Third will be released on multiple Blu-Ray/DVD volumes. Strike the Blood Third will be adapting up to five light novel volumes and will likely cover the Holy War story arc from the light novel series.