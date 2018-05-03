Eric Bolling Has A New Job In The Media

The former Fox News anchor is returning to national television.

America will again hear from Eric Bolling, the ex-Fox News Channel host, very soon. Bolling will host a new show called America on the online streaming, subscription-based network CRTV starting this summer. Bolling is relocating from northern New Jersey to Washington, D.C., for the gig.

Originally launching in October 2016, CRTV is owned by the Conservative Review, a media company founded by radio talk show host and constitutional attorney Mark Levin. CRTV also features journalist Michelle Malkin, among others.

“He’s also been in talks with other outlets, including Newsmax, Sinclair, MSNBC, and The Hill, about fronting a political show,” the New York Post explained about Eric Bolling.

Other than a few appearances on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to talk primarily about the opioid crisis and his family tragedy, Bolling has generally been absent from the media circuit since he parted ways with Fox News on September 8, 2017, the same day that his son Eric Chase Bolling, a University of Colorado student, tragically passed away from an accidental drug overdose. The elder Bolling has subsequently been working voluntarily with the Trump administration on ways to raise awareness about the nationwide opioid epidemic.

After a one-month suspension, Bolling, 56, left Fox News permanently and “amicably” on September 8, 2017, after 10 years apparently over allegations of purported lewd text messages. He told Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski on Tuesday that he is subject to a nondisclosure agreement, but at some point, he will give his side of the story once the legal constraints are lifted, The Daily Caller reported.

In a press release, Conservative Review provided this assessment of its new hire.

“Bolling is a personal friend of President Trump and one of his earliest and most vocal supporters. His new show, America, will showcase his hyperconnected network of contacts and provide unparalleled access to the Trump administration. America will also feature Bolling’s unmistakable, no-holds-barred commentary and powerful insights as he and his guests tackle the big issues and news stories that everyday Americans really care about.”

A Trump supporter (as noted above) and author of the best-selling book Drain the Swamp, Eric Bolling formerly held down the center chair on The Five ensemble on FNC and also anchored Cashin’ In on Saturdays. He stayed behind to co-host the Fox News Specialists after The Five moved from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time following the prime-time schedule shake-up after the cancellation of The O’Reilly Factor.

Soon after to his departure, FNC the network canceled the Fox News Specialists, which suffered from low ratings and a general lack of chemistry among the co-hosts. The Five has since returned to its original time slot, with Sean Hannity switching from 10 p.m. to 9 p.m. (his original platform before The Kelly File launched).

In a February appearance on Morning Joe, Eric Bolling recalled how President Donald Trump called him about seven times since his son’s death to see how he and his wife were holding up, including the following day after they flew to Boulder, Colorado. The president also called on Thanksgiving, when the family was dealing with the reality of an empty chair at the holiday table for the first time. In reference to the opioid crisis, he also said that the president “cares about this issue…The guy has empathy and compassion for this.”

A former commodities trader and minor leaguer in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, Eric Bolling worked for CNBC as an original Fast Money cast member and later at the Fox Business Network before moving over to Fox News. At one point, he was considered for a position in the federal government after Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

“The Trump flattery on-air and on Twitter became so much in recent weeks that, before the CRTV deal, many suspected Bolling was angling for a gig in the Trump White House,” The Wrap claimed today.