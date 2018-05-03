Active Shooter Reported At Opry Mills Mall In Nashville [Breaking]

Police in Nashville responded to reports of shots fired at the Opry Mills Mall.

The Tennessean reported that the initial call came in around 2:30 p.m. At least one person in critical condition was transported to Skyline Medical Center, according to the Nashville Fire Department. Initial reports said as many as four people had been shot in the incident, but that turned out to be untrue, according to a CNN report.

According to police, the shooting occurred as a result of a dispute between two males. Ultimately, there was only one victim in the incident who has died after the shooting.

The gunman ran outside and immediately surrendered to police. Police took the suspected shooter into custody. Original reports of a second shooter turned out to be false. By 3:10 pm, the threat appeared to be over for people in and around the mall.

CBS News reported that when the incident occurred troopers had been conducting motorcycle training in the mall’s parking lot, so they were able to help support responding officers by setting up a perimeter around the mall.

The Grand Ole Opry House, which is located near the mall, was on lock-down after the shots were reported. Located across from Opry Mills Mall, The Catholic Pastoral Center advised staff to shelter in place while police worked to contain the situation. Rick Musacchio, who is the spokesman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Nashville said that they kept a close watch on the situation. Officials also placed area schools under lockdown during the uncertainty.

Initial tweets from mall patrons report that the scene inside is one of mass panic and chaos as first responders arrived. Ultimately, police escorted shoppers out of the mall in groups as they swept the mall to ensure no other threats existed.

The Opry Mills Mall is a large outlet mall with more than 200 stores, which is located half a mile from the Grand Ole Opry, and it is located just 15 miles away from the Waffle House where four people were shot and killed on April 22. Ultimately, in the April Waffle House shooting, after nearly a day and a half manhunt, Nashville police arrested Travis Reinking, 29, who they charged with several of both homicide and attempted homicide.

The shooting victim has died.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more news becomes available.