Active Shooter Reported At Opry Mills Mall In Nashville [Breaking]

Police in Nashville responded to reports of shots fired at the Opry Mills Mall.

The Tennessean reported that the initial call came in around 2:30 p.m. At least one person in critical condition was transported toSkyline Medical Center, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Police took one shooter into custody. Original reports of a second shooter turned out to be false. By 3:10 pm, the threat appeared to be over for people in and around the mall.

The Grand Ole Opry House, which is located near the mall, was on lock-down. Located across from Opry Mills Mall, The Catholic Pastoral Center advised staff to shelter in place while police worked to contain the situation. Rick Musacchio, who is the spokesman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Nashville said that they kept a close watch on the situation.

Initial tweets from mall patrons report that the scene inside is one of mass panic and chaos as first responders arrived.

Right now, police are escorting groups of shoppers safely out of the mall.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more news becomes available.