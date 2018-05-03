Fans Can’t Wait For Kyle Richard’s New Show, ‘American Woman,’ As She Shares First Official Trailer

Get a glimpse of Kyle Richards' first stint as a Producer.

After a ton of buildup and anticipation, Kyle Richards has finally released a trailer for her show, American Woman.

In an interview with Bravo TV, Richards revealed that American Woman is a show that is loosely based off of her life growing up in the ’70s. Spike TV, which is now Paramount Network, picked up the show for 12 episodes to start. Each show will be 30 minutes long and focus on the challenges that a single mom faces while raising her two children.

According to IMDB, the cast of the show is star-studded to say the least. Alicia Silverstone will play the role of Bonnie Nolan, while Mena Suvari plays the role of Kathleen, and Jennifer Bartels will play the role of Diana. This marks the first time that Richards will step behind the camera and produce a show rather than star in one.

Today, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star teased fans with the official trailer for the upcoming show, which is slated to premiere on Paramount Network on June 7.

“The @americanwomantv trailer is finally here! Premiere date June 7th! I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Within just an hour of being posted to her wildly popular Instagram account, the trailer has already gotten viewed over 63,000 times with 250 plus comments.

Many fans of the reality star were happy to finally see Richards’ work that she has been talking about for so long finally come to life. Other fans applauded Richards for all of her hard work that she poured into the show.

“Amazing trailer cant wait to see it! Congrats love you!”

“I can’t wait to watch this. You are one of my favorite housewives and I think this is amazing that you want to share with the world the story of your life and about your mom,” another fan chimed in.

The trailer starts out in 1975 in Beverly Hills with Alicia Silverstone finding out that her husband is cheating on her. The remainder of the trailer shows snippets throughout the first season as Silverstone tries to manage her kids, finances, and social life after splitting from her husband.

On the heels of the release of American Woman, Richards appeared to be relaxed and enjoying herself as she visited Horseshoe Bend with some of her “favorite people.” Prior to that, she visited Washington, D.C. with her daughter Sophia, who will be attending college there in the fall.

For those who are wishing to catch Kyle’s debut as a producer, be sure to tune in to American Woman on June 7 10 p.m. EST. on the Paramount Channel.