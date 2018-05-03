‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Friday, May 4: Chloe Gets Shocked As Character Returns, Chad Fights For Abby

'Days of our Lives' spoilers for Friday, May 4 suggest a swing in the plot as a long-awaited character returns to the action.

In previous episodes of Days of our Lives, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) was offered a job starring in her own opera. When Chloe refused, she was held at gunpoint and forced to leave behind everyone she cares about. Chloe’s attacker, Miguel, has taken her to Mexico City to meet his mysterious boss.

Days of our Lives spoilers for Friday, May 4, as reported by SoapHub, suggest that while in Mexico City, Chloe finds herself in a strange position. Spoilers infer that Chloe will be surprised to recognize a familiar face in the crowd. The Inquisitr previously surmised that in future episodes of Days of our Lives, Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) and Chloe Lane could be interested in finding the identity of the same man, Chloe’s secret admirer. Days spoilers from SheKnows recently revealed that actress Jen Lilley returns to the NBC soap opera on May 4. Chloe and Theresa will come face to face in Mexico City.

During Thursday’s episode of Days of our Lives, Eve is emotionally torn. She cannot decide between loving Brady and turning her back on the man that she believes is a drunkard and a cheat. As much as she wants to hate Brady, Eve remains outside of Brady’s room at the hospital.

According to SoapHub, spoilers for Friday’s episode tease that Brady will try his best to convince everyone that he has “not fallen off the wagon.”

It is important to Brady that the people in his life, especially Eve, know that he is still sober. He did not take a drink the night of his date with Eve, and he wants desperately to prove it.

A post shared by ericmartsolf (@ericmartsolf) on May 3, 2018 at 7:21am PDT

Days of our Lives viewers on Thursday, May 3 witnessed Kate discussing Abby’s diagnosis to Chad. It was revealed on previous episodes of Days that Abby suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). This disorder is characterized by a split of personalities.

Chad is shocked by the revelation but vows to do everything in his power to get his wife back. He swears to fight for both their love and Abby’s mind. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that, on Friday, May 4, Chad will beg Dr. Laura to allow Abby to return to her family. Chad loves Abby. He would do or say anything to get her back.

End of the week spoilers for Friday tell us that Abby will begin fighting “an old foe in her mind.” The foe’s identity is undetermined at this time. It could be any number of individuals; however, we are aware that Abby has chosen to fight with everything she has to get back out.