Bill Cosby Divorce Unlikely As Camille Stands By Her Man

Camille Cosby issued a statement to the media on Thursday, comparing her husband’s accusers to a 'lynch mob.'

Amid rumors and speculation that she and embattled comedian Bill Cosby might divorce after he was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault late last month, Camille Cosby issued a statement on Thursday, affirming her support for her husband of 54 years, and likening his accusers to a lynch mob that caused his performances to be canceled and several honorary degrees to be rescinded.

A report from E! News quoted several passages from Camille Cosby’s statement, where she suggested that her husband was found guilty “because the media and accusers said so.” Aside from using the term “lynch mob” and “mob justice” to refer to the actions taken against Bill Cosby in the aftermath of his conviction, she also called Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and his team of prosecutors a “homogenous group of exploitative and corrupt people,” singling out Steele for allegedly being named to his position in 2015 via an “unethical campaign.”

While there haven’t been any new Bill and Camille Cosby divorce rumors swirling since Bill’s conviction, multiple social media users reacted to Camille’s statement, opining that instead of standing by Bill, she should divorce him instead. One user called Camille an “enabler” who should also be sentenced, further accusing her of being “purposefully unaware” of her husband’s alleged behavior. Another referred to Camille as an “a**hole” for going after Bill Cosby’s alleged victims, and covering for a man who stands as her “meal ticket.”

Dear Camille Cosby, it's not a "lynch mob" if your husband was convicted based on his own confession to drugging & having nonconsensual sex w/ at least one woman. U married a rapist, dear. The smart thing to do is divorce him & take your cut of his fortune b4 everyone else does. https://t.co/uMARZpqrhC — (((Michal Dinal))) (@MichalDinal) May 3, 2018

I wonder whether Camille Cosby was abused and/or Stockholm-syndromed into silence by a domineering spouse? One woman I know found out her spouse had harmed 1 person, and filed for divorce the SAME DAY. — OUT, DAMN SQUAT! (@HeckOfaNote) May 3, 2018

Apart from calling out Camille Cosby for not divorcing her husband, Twitter users also suggested that Camille might be suffering from Stockholm syndrome, a phenomenon where a person, usually one who is kidnapped, suddenly becomes sympathetic toward their captors, and, in some cases, even goes to the extent of helping or enabling said captors in their crimes, as described by BBC News.

Camille Cosby, the wife of the disgraced comedian Bill Cosby, compared her husband's conviction to a lynching https://t.co/xXcGHY95yj — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 3, 2018

Although Camille Cosby’s statement might quash the Bill Cosby divorce rumors that have occasionally popped up in recent months, it isn’t uncommon for women married to men accused of sexual assault to separate, or file for divorce from their spouses.

In October, fashion designer Georgina Chapman issued a statement saying that she decided to leave her husband, film producer Harvey Weinstein, amid mounting allegations from several Hollywood actresses who claimed he had sexually abused or harassed them.

As of January, the couple had agreed on a divorce settlement, with Chapman reportedly due to receive about $15 to $20 million, per the terms of the agreement, according to Page Six.