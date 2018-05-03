Good things come to those who direct message.

Michael B. Jordan, or as the internet has recently dubbed him Michael Bae Jordan, is dreamy.

He’s the star of an uber-successful Marvel movie, Black Panther, he’s gearing up to get back into the ring for Creed 2, he likes anime, and he lives with his parents (by choice because he’s a model son who wants to take care of the people who gave him life). He’s been an outspoken feminist, he posts motivational workout videos on social media, and he’s got a long-standing bet with Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong’o that regularly gifts us with clips of him doing push-ups.

In other words, he’s perfect.

But he’s also a very in-demand movie star, so while fans usually leave comments all over his social media feed and dedicate Tumblr fan pages to the guy, they usually don’t directly reach out to him. Well, this college student just proved that that’s a big mistake.

Sylvia Wilson, a 21-year-old student at Temple University and, quite possibly, the hero of our generation, decided to take a chance and slide in Jordan’s DMs on Instagram recently. Apparently, Jordan was on Temple’s campus shooting scenes for an upcoming movie, and Wilson knew she couldn’t throw away her shot, so she messaged Jordan on his social media account and offered to bring him a smoothie while he was filming.

“It was hot, and I didn’t think it’d be appropriate to ask to buy him a drink, so I opted for a smoothie,” she told BuzzFeed.

Wilson shared photos of her back and forth with Jordan to the site where the actor invited her to come through, saying she didn’t need to buy him anything, he’d just like to meet her. (Swooning yet?)

She tweeted a photo of the pair after Jordan managed to get Wilson and her friends passed security on set.

so I slid in his DM’s, and then this happened ✨ pic.twitter.com/Jfm0Tj4dms — sylvia (@SylaRenee) May 1, 2018

Wilson said Jordan was incredibly accommodating, taking pictures with the group. She also said she’s been getting a lot of questions about the actor’s scent, oddly enough.

“He smelled like Mahogany Teakwood from Bath & Body Works but better,” she said.

Of course, Twitter freaked out over the meeting with plenty of people commenting, hailing Wilson as the official G.O.A.T., and coining the hashtag #pullasylvia when planning on how to meet their own faves.