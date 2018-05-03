‘Last Man Standing’ Coming Back? Tim Allen Says ‘Stay Tuned’

Tim Allen reveals a reboot of 'Last Man Standing' could 'be a reality' thanks to the supportive fans!

Fans of Last Man Standing haven’t exactly been shy about the fact that they wanted the series to return ever since it was removed from ABC’s lineup over what many believed to be politics.

The Chicago Tribute– as well as many other outlets and fans – speculated the series was axed from ABC’s lineup after six seasons on the air because showrunner Tim Allen was just as conservative in real life as his character was on the show. Allen himself noted he was “blindsided” by the decision to pull the popular series from the air.

When the reboot of Roseanne– also on the ABC network – proved to be vastly popular despite her similar support of Donald Trump both in character and real life, many fans of Last Man Standing began to demand the reboot of the series.

About an hour ago, Tim Allen took to Twitter to give fans of the canceled ABC series a glimmer of hope. Could Last Man Standing get rebooted for another run?

His post on Twitter seemed to suggest there was a strong possibility of that happening. Allen noted in his tweet that they “had heard” the voices of fans of the show and that a return “might be a reality.” He also asked his fans to “keep it up.”

‘Last Man Standing’ Revival Eyed at Fox https://t.co/U5GyeAN2Wj — Variety (@Variety) May 3, 2018

It was in May of 2016 that ABC decided to ax The Last Standing. This news came as a shock to both the fan base and the stars – especially Tim – because the series had incredibly high ratings and a strong following. While the network never admitted politics had anything to do with the decision to pull the show and even denied politics played a part, Allen (as well as his fans) believed otherwise.

#LastManStanding eyes a comeback with star Tim Allen set to return https://t.co/JJsFHnoTwg — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 3, 2018

During an interview with Fox News back in August, Allen noted how “overwhelmed” he was by the support of his fans and the fans of the series. He appreciated how committed the fan base was to getting the series back on the air.

“The support from all the fans to bring back Last Man Standing is truly overwhelming to me and so appreciated. I, along with the talented writers, wonderful crew and terrific actors, would definitely entertain the idea of bringing the show back as there is so much gas left in the tank, more to be said, and laughs to be had.”

Allen has confirmed that he, the cast, and even the writers are supportive of rebooting the series for another run. It is just a matter of whether ABC will entertain the idea of bringing the series back for Season 7.

They heard all your voices people!! LMS just might be a reality. Keep it up. Who wants more #LastManStanding ? — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 3, 2018

At this point in time, ABC has not commented on whether The Last Man Standing would return for Season 7. Tim Allen’s post on Twitter, however, certainly has fans hoping for the best.