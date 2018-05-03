Johnny Manziel: Shocking Domestic Violence Photos Released By Dallas Police

The photos show the injuries supposedly suffered by Manziel's ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, during an argument the couple had in January 2016.

The Dallas Police Department on Thursday released photos and statements from Johnny Manziel’s domestic violence case, where the former Cleveland Browns quarterback was accused of physically abusing his then-girlfriend of two years, Colleen Crowley.

The images were first published earlier on Thursday by TMZ, with the series of 22 photos showing the injuries Crowley claims she suffered during a violent argument with Manziel. Crowley reportedly told police that she and Manziel had agreed to meet up at a hotel on January 29, 2016, which was where she brought up her boyfriend’s alleged infidelities, and a woman who had “caused [the couple] problems” in the past.

As shown on the newly released files, Johnny Manziel threw Colleen Crowley on the bed of their hotel room, an action she described in her statement as being “playful,” but nonetheless frightening. The argument reportedly escalated when Crowley told Manziel that she was leaving, then was thrown to the ground, with the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback supposedly telling her, “I’m not going to let you leave.”

The police report also suggests that Crowley tried to get out of Manziel’s car as he was driving her to her vehicle, only to be found, then struck in the face with an open hand, which resulted in a left eardrum injury. Allegedly, Manziel was still furious when the couple returned to their apartment, smashing Crowley’s phone after she tried to reach her parents via FaceTime. Manziel was then arrested after Crowley ran out of the house and alerted a neighbor, who called 911.

“Johnny Manziel just beat the s*** out of me,” Crowley screamed, as stated on the domestic violence report.

Manziel was charged with misdemeanor assault following the incident, though the case against him was dismissed in November 2016 after he completed anger management classes, a substance abuse program, and other requirements stipulated by his plea deal.

Since being released by the Cleveland Browns early in 2016, Johnny Manziel has not played a down in the NFL, posting career statistics of seven touchdown passes, seven interceptions, 1,675 passing yards, and a quarterback rating of 74.4 over two seasons. According to the New York Post, the 25-year-old product of Texas A&M is hoping to return to the NFL and has since claimed to have eschewed the hard-partying lifestyle that many believe had contributed to his failure to live up to his first-round draft status in the pros. On a related note, TMZ wrote in a previous report that Manziel credits his change in attitude and lifestyle to his wife, Instagram model Bre Tiesi, whom he married in a private ceremony in March.