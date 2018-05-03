David Eason Reveals How He Gets His Money After ‘Teen Mom 2’ Firing

David Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 just a few months ago. The new season is set to begin Monday, and his wife, Jenelle Evans is still a cast member. Eason hasn’t been filmed going to work or doing anything else aside from being with his wife.

Teen Mom 2 fans have been vocal about wanting to know what David Eason does to bring in money. Many of them have insinuated that he lives off of Jenelle Evans’ income from the show. Not too long ago, the couple purchased land and built a house on it. They were married at their home last year, and since then, there have been plenty of questions about money. According to In Touch Weekly, David Eason revealed that he is an investor and business owner. This sparked curiosity, but the investments and businesses remain unknown at the moment as he did not elaborate further.

After David Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2, there was speculation that Jenelle Evans would also end her relationship with the show. It looks like she plans to appear at the upcoming reunion, but her husband will likely not be present. Eason has caused a lot of controversy over the last few months. Aside from the homophobic and transphobic rant that got him fired, David also crossed the lines with Evans’ co-stars.

During the comments made about where his money comes from, David Eason slammed his mother-in-law, Barbara Evans. He insists she was fired from her job at Walmart and is using Jace as a means to support herself on MTV’s money. Eason has always had bad blood with Jenelle Evans’ mom, and now, things are getting worse. Without the lifeline of money from the show, Eason and his wife could be living a very different life.

Staying out of the limelight isn’t working for David Eason. He lost his gig with Teen Mom 2, and now, he is getting a lot of pushback about where his money comes from. Jenelle Evans has been working on branding herself. If the two can work together without any more controversy after the road rage incident last week, Eason and Evans may have a shot at steady income on their own.